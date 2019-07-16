Son: Malta trial for murdered journalist 'not enough'

Malta has said it has enough evidence to put on trial the three men accused of killing Daphne Caruana Galizia, its best-known journalist, a year and a half ago.
But the trial will do nothing to shed light on who ordered the killing, her family says, amid international calls for an independent enquiry into the case.
The Maltese attorney general issued an indictment against the three suspects in Valetta on Tuesday (16 July) - just a few days before the expiry of a legal deadline t...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
