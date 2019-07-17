Is Golden Dawn's MEP head of a criminal organisation?

The recent European elections have been marked by the alarming rise of far-right; seen from the outside, one could feel more reassured for the percentages in Greece, with Golden Dawn scoring 4.87 percent, and the newly founded far-right party Greek Solution scoring a similar 4.18 percent; however, the Greek context is quite different.
Golden Dawn has elected one of its most prominent members to the EU parliament, the former MP Ioannis Lagos.
Before organising the logistics for hi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eleni Takou is deputy director and head of advocacy of HumanRights360, member of the Racist Violence Recording Network (a coalition of CSOs that record and report hate crimes), a member of Golden Dawn Watch (an initiative that monitors the trial against Golden Dawn) and is implementing, in cooperation with Rosa Luxembourg Foundation, the #XthemOut campaign, with the aim of pinpointing and highlighting the unseen criminality related to racist attacks in the public space.