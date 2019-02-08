Ad
euobserver
Nord Stream 2 would concentrate 70 percent of Russian EU gas exports in Germany (Photo: Wikipedia)

Germany to keep final say on Russia pipeline

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Germany alone will decide whether to enforce EU law on its new gas pipeline with Russia, after France caved in during last-minute talks on the issue.

The legal regime to be imposed on the pipeline, called Nord Stream 2, will come from the "territory and territorial sea of the member state [Germany] where the first interconnection point is located", EU diplomats agreed in Brussels on Friday (8 February).

Previous wording of the new law on offshore pipelines had said EU single m...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

