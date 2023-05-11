Ad
euobserver
Of all EU member states, France has collected the most DNA profiles (Photo: Reuters)

France tops EU police list for DNA collection

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

France has collected more DNA profiles for police use than any other member state. As of the end of last year, it had amassed almost 6.5m profiles, up from around 6m at the start of 2022.

The figure is cited in an internal EU document dated 4 May and seen by this website. France is followed by Germany with 1.2m, Spain (477,834) and the Netherlands (417,834).

The profiles come under the 'Prüm' framework, which aims to make it easy for police to automate the exchange of DNA, fingerp...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

