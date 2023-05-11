France tops EU police list for DNA collection

France has collected more DNA profiles for police use than any other member state. As of the end of last year, it had amassed almost 6.5m profiles, up from around 6m at the start of 2022.

The figure is cited in an internal EU document dated 4 May and seen by this website. France is followed by Germany with 1.2m, Spain (477,834) and the Netherlands (417,834).

The profiles come under the 'Prüm' framework, which aims to make it easy for police to automate the exchange of DNA, fingerp...