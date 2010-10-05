Ad
An Italy-Libyan pact has led to fewer migrant boats crossing the Mediterranean this summer (Photo: nobordernetwork)

EU signs up to 'unclear' migration pact with Libya

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Union has cautiously agreed to allocate €50 million for projects aimed at improving Libyan treatment of refugees, mostly coming from African conflict zones and heading to Europe. The deal was branded as "worryingly vague" by human rights groups, as Libya does not even recognise the term "asylum seeker."

The financial assistance of €50 million over the next three years "will not be handed over to Libyan authorities directly," but will finance contractors in projects adhering...

Rule of Law
Rule of Law
