EU signs up to 'unclear' migration pact with Libya

The European Union has cautiously agreed to allocate €50 million for projects aimed at improving Libyan treatment of refugees, mostly coming from African conflict zones and heading to Europe. The deal was branded as "worryingly vague" by human rights groups, as Libya does not even recognise the term "asylum seeker."

The financial assistance of €50 million over the next three years "will not be handed over to Libyan authorities directly," but will finance contractors in projects adhering...