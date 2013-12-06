EU data protection bill 'moves backwards'

The EU data protection regulation hit a setback on Friday (6 December) after justice ministers backed off on a key component.
“The ministers did not want to make hasty decisions,” Lithuanian Justice Minister Juozas Bernatonis told reporters.
But the EU commissioner for justice, Viviane Reding, described it as a disappointing day for data privacy.
Insiders say delay tactics triggered by a number of states means adoption would likely occur near the end of 2014, after European...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
