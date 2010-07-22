EU starting to wake up to lacking defence rights

How do 27 countries, all with their own distinct legal systems, juggle the competing demands of combating cross-border crime while safeguarding the free movement and other fundamental rights of those on their territory? This is the question the EU has been attempting to answer for the last ten years.
Unfortunately the solution – "mutual recognition" of each other's judicial decisions - has left defence rights out of the picture. This is now starting to change.
Essentially mutual r...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here