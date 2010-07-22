Ad
euobserver
Mutual recognition of court rulings should not be based on blind faith (Photo: wikiepdia)

EU starting to wake up to lacking defence rights

Rule of Law
Opinion
by Catherine Heard and Daniel Mansell,

How do 27 countries, all with their own distinct legal systems, juggle the competing demands of combating cross-border crime while safeguarding the free movement and other fundamental rights of those on their territory? This is the question the EU has been attempting to answer for the last ten years.

Unfortunately the solution – "mutual recognition" of each other's judicial decisions - has left defence rights out of the picture. This is now starting to change.

Essentially mutual r...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
Mutual recognition of court rulings should not be based on blind faith (Photo: wikiepdia)

Tags

Rule of LawOpinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections