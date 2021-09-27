Why Draghi could be a two-term prime-minister

"Key man risk" is becoming familiar to Italy-watchers. Since Mario Draghi became prime minister in February, Italy has been under a spell of political stability it has rarely known since the collapse of the monolith Democrazia Cristiana [Christian Democrats] in 1992.

The question of his succession after the next elections in 2023 is worrisome.

With the backing of most political parties, Draghi has devised an ambitious reform agenda that will pass with little opposition. This mont...