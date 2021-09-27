Ad
There is plenty of historical precedent for a non-elected prime ministers: since Mario Monti took the top job in 2011, none of Italy's prime ministers were chosen directly by voters (Photo: Pixabay)

Why Draghi could be a two-term prime-minister

by Elettra Ardissino, London/Milan,

"Key man risk" is becoming familiar to Italy-watchers. Since Mario Draghi became prime minister in February, Italy has been under a spell of political stability it has rarely known since the collapse of the monolith Democrazia Cristiana [Christian Democrats] in 1992.

The question of his succession after the next elections in 2023 is worrisome.

With the backing of most political parties, Draghi has devised an ambitious reform agenda that will pass with little opposition. This mont...

Author Bio

Elettra Ardissino is an analyst at Greenmantle, a macroeconomic consultancy run by Niall Ferguson, and her work on the EU and Italian politics has appeared in Foreign Policy.

