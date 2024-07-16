'Shadow directors' enforce von der Leyen's politics in EU Commission

A shadow directorate embedded within the hierarchy of the European Commission is ensuring president Ursula von der Leyen's political lines are followed at the expense of impartial enforcement of EU laws, says a new report.
"What is at stake is the primacy of EU law, but also the primacy of EU treaty values," said Sergio Carrea, a senior research fellow at the ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.