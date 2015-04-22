Germany grapples with attitudes to asylum seekers

First mayor Markus Nierth resigned amid threats from right-wing extremists. Then the planned asylum accommodation in Troeglitz, a small town of 2,800 people, was set on fire.

Anti-immigrant and xenophobic sentiments have taken hold in the town in the eastern German region of Saxony-Anhalt where parts of the population, together with the right-wing extremist NPD party, rallied for weeks against giving accommodation to 40 asylum seekers.

While the perpetrators of the arson rema...