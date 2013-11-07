Ad
euobserver
Syrian refugees are being forced back into Turkey from Greece, says a German NGO (Photo: YoungJ523)

Greek special forces push back Syrian refugees, NGO says

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Armed special-op units in Greece are reportedly repelling asylum seekers and refugees in commando-like operations on its Turkish land border and out at sea.

The allegations, gathered in around 90 anonymous testimonies of intercepted migrants along with two unnamed French journalists, are detailed in a report out Thursday (7 November) by the German-based Pro Asyl NGO.

Land border sealed, Greek police chief says
