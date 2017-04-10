Thousands protest Hungary university bill

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Budapest on Sunday (9 April) to rally against Hungarian legislation that would close down Central European University (CEU).

According to newswires, the crowds chanted that they wanted president Janos Ader to veto the bill on Monday. Ader's signature is required for the proposal to become law.

The anger is about new legislation that would require universities to have a campus and faculties in the country where the institute is registered...