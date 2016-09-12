Ad
Security is a top issue in Belgium and France in the wake of recent terrorist attacks (Photo: Reuters)

UK's next EU commissioner 'highly motivated'

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Britain's designated EU commissioner for security Julian King says he is "highly motivated" for the job.

In a letter sent to the European parliament ahead of a grilling from MEPs on Monday (12 September), King said his big prioritie...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

UK gets top security role in EU commission
Security is a top issue in Belgium and France in the wake of recent terrorist attacks (Photo: Reuters)

Rule of Law

