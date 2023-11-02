Ad
The ECJ seems to regard the transparency of judiciary as a costly, time-consuming and resource-intensive administrative burden — rather than an issue of open justice (Photo: Unsplash)

It's time to open up the European Court of Justice

by Ilaria Fevola, London,

A lot of attention has been paid in recent years to how the European Union regulates different sectors, from renewable energy to digital markets and artificial intelligence. Much less has been given to a crucial tenet of democratic accountability — how the EU institutions regulate themselves.

The most recent example is the European Court of Justice/Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ). In stark contrast to several other regional courts, the EU court does not allow for public a...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Ilaria Fevola is a lawyer, and legal officer at the London-based NGO ARTICLE 19 which campaigns for transparency and freedom of speech.

