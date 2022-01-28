Lessons learned by an EUobserver editor-in-chief

Before I joined the EUobserver, I worked in politics and advocacy, in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. Being editor-in-chief of EUobserver was, for me, a first opportunity to look at the world from the "other side", media.

Now that I am going back to advocacy in the Middle East, I'd like to share what I have learned from two-and-a-half years of journalism.

Journalists are mavericks

I always loved to hang out with journalists. Most of them drink and smoke, ...