Thursday

21st Jan 2021

  1. News
  2. Science, Tech & Research

Analysis

Big tech: From Trump's best friend to censorship machine?

  • Trump tweeted more than 34,000 times since the beginning of his candidacy in 2015 (Photo: Marco Verch)

By

US president Donald Trump left the White House quietly on Wednesday (20 January), after being banned from almost all social media platforms over the violent riots at the Capitol earlier this month - a move that has come under intense public scrutiny in Europe.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has called for a crackdown on the "the untrammelled and uncontrolled political power of the internet giants," offering the new US administration led by Joe Biden to create "a digital economy rulebook" that is valid worldwide.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

In her speech, von der Leyen said that images from the Capitol riots should be treated as a "sobering warning" and blamed social media platforms for fuelling the spread of violence.

"That is what happens when hate speech and fake news spread like wildfire through digital media. They become a danger to democracy," she warned on Wednesday.

Trump's voice has been silenced on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitch, Spotify and others due to allegedly breaking platforms' rules.

But after years of using social media to spread false information, amplify white supremacist and QAnon believers, and continuously question democratic institutions, Trump's social media ban appears to shift attention from where the responsibility lies.

"The real problem is not that private social media companies have the right to enforce its terms of service, [but] that they enforce them inconsistently and without any transparency or right to redress for most users," said Jan Penfrat from Brussels-NGO European Digital Rights.

The ad placement and recommendation systems of dominant social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, which decide what users get to see or not, "gives social media the power to influence and even manipulate public opinion on a scale not seen before," he warned.

However, according to Penfrat, the worst part is that "they sell that power off to whoever pays by allowing third parties to target selected users with almost any message," becoming important tools of manipulation for vested interests.

'The symptom'

While one might think that the outgoing president is the cause of the increasing polarisation and fragmentation in American society, many experts argue that Trump is actually the consequence, not the origin, of broader political changes related to digitalisation.

"The problems with social media platforms are real. Trump is mainly a symptom. Once he is gone, the underlying causes of division, mistrust, and frustration will not go away," the commissioner for values and transparency Věra Jourová told EUobserver.

Trump has used social media as the main way to get his message out, for both his candidacy and his presidential term.

"I doubt I would be here if it weren't for social media," he told Fox Business, a US broadcaster, in 2017.

During his whole presidential term, he often published controversial posts and false statements on his Twitter account, which has been practically unregulated in the name of "public interest".

In total, he tweeted more than 34,000 times since the beginning of his candidacy in 2015 - including a long list of verbal attacks towards journalists, politicians, and other public actors recently documented by the New York Times.

Too late?

Despite many calls on social media platforms to take action against Trump, Twitter only started last year to flag up the president's tweets which were spreading misinformation about the coronavirus or alleged electoral fraud.

Following the Capitol riots earlier this month, Twitter decided to suspend permanently his account due to "the risk of further incitement of violence" - with other social media following shortly after.

For Eliška Pírková from NGO Access Now, "it is imperative to keep in mind that to ban Trump from platforms was not a decision by any regulator or public institution ... but an opaque process of select dominant global platforms with the power to shape free-speech norms globally."

"If anything, the US events underline the need for a systemic and structural regulatory response that is human rights-centric and empowers users instead of rushed decisions made by actors that are driven by profit," she added.

The EU Commission proposed in December new transparency and accountability requirements for tech companies concerning content moderation, advertising, or automated decision-making processes.

The package of proposals now has to be discussed by member states and MEPs, both of whom are expected to face intense lobbying during the next years, before the new rules come into force.

Site Section

  1. Science, Tech & Research

Related stories

  1. Online giants could face 10% fines under new EU law
  2. EU's opportunity to curb online politics ads
  3. Turkey to fine social media giants under new law
  4. EU vs US tech agenda under Biden
Online giants could face 10% fines under new EU law

The European Commission unveiled on Tuesday a package of proposals that set out legal obligations for digital platforms aimed at tackling illegal content and unfair practices in today's digital environment.

Opinion

EU's opportunity to curb online politics ads

Beyond privacy, the EU should equalise political party access to online ads and improve the oversight of digital campaigning. It can borrow from how governments have curbed big money in politics.

Turkey to fine social media giants under new law

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Periscope, YouTube and TikTok were fined by Turkish authoirties for failing to appoint a representative able to address complaints, as required by a new law.

Opinion

EU vs US tech agenda under Biden

What will the new Joe Biden administration bring to the realm of digital policy, and how will it affect the relationship with the EU?

EU leaders to discuss vaccine roll-out this month

EU leaders regularly held video-conferences to coordinate the pandemic reaction last year, but countries and EU institutions recently began a blame-game over the sluggish roll-out of vaccines.

News in Brief

  1. Russia files for Sputnik vaccine registration in EU
  2. Destruction and three deaths in Madrid explosion
  3. Liberals kick out Lithuanian MEP for homophobic jibes
  4. Air pollution killing thousands of Europeans a year
  5. First migrant tragedy of 2021 claims 43 lives
  6. Train revival needed to meet EU climate goals
  7. NGOs shame Monaco on persecuting UK whistleblower
  8. British music stars voice anger on Brexit deal

EU rolls out vaccine, as UK-variant spreads

Most EU member states began rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 on Sunday, as a more contagious variant from the UK begins to spread on the continent.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  2. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  6. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice

Latest News

  1. US returns to climate deal and WHO, as EU 'rejoices'
  2. Big tech: From Trump's best friend to censorship machine?
  3. Turkish minister in Brussels to discuss new migrant deal
  4. EU leaders to discuss vaccine certificates
  5. On Erdoğan and Europe's 'ontological' choice
  6. MEPs call to halt Russia pipeline over Navalny arrest
  7. EU targets vaccinating 70% of adults by summer
  8. Portugal pushes to start delayed 'future EU' conference

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us