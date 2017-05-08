Monday

8th May 2017

  1. News
  2. Social Affairs

Norway defends NGOs in Hungary and Poland

  • Under the next Norway scheme, which runs until 2021, Poland stands to receive €809 million, Hungary €215 million in aid. (Photo: EEA and Norway grants)

By

Norway's prime minister Erna Solberg said Hungary and Poland must allow independent funding of NGOs as part of a €1 billion Norwegian aid scheme, which is currently up for renewal.

Poland and Hungary want Norway to waive a requirement that EEA funds to civil society must be channelled through an administrative body that is meant to be independent of their governments. Solberg rejected the demand.

"We cannot allow Poland and Hungary to control the money to civil society. We must have independent organisations that assign them," she told Norwegian press agency NTB.

She also warned against "illiberal" powers that do not understand the need for an independent civil society.

"The civic sector shouldn't be controlled by the state," said the Norwegian PM, who heads a coalition between Conservatives and the anti-immigrant, libertarian Progress party.

Solberg raised the matter with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker during a visit to Brussels last week.

Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, in exchange for their access to the EU single market, fund initiatives aimed at reducing social and economic disparities in 15 poorer EU member states, through the so-called EEA funds.

Norway is the biggest donor and Poland the largest beneficiary, followed by Romania and Hungary.

Under the next scheme, which runs until 2021, Poland stands to receive €809 million and Hungary €215 million in aid.

A small part of the funds, roughly 10 percent, is dedicated to civic society, a mandatory part of the support programme.

Negotiations between Norway and Poland are stuck in deadlock. Another round of negotiations with Hungary will take place later in May.

Norway's EU minister Frank Bakke-Jensen, formally in charge of the talks, told NTB he hoped to close negotiations by the end of the year.

He said he did not worry about them dragging out.

"It's a good training camp for young democracies to sit at such a negotiating table," he said.

Site Section

  1. Social Affairs

Related stories

  1. Hungary and Poland risk losing €1bn in Norway aid row
  2. Polish government in bid to defund NGOs

Interview

Polish government in bid to defund NGOs

Ruling Law and Justice has promised to overhaul the NGO sector. The move could strain relations with Norway, a major donor to Polish civic life.

EU parliament shelves NGO funding proposal

The report, which aimed to improve scrutiny on the EU's financing of civil society, was postponed after Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, compared it to a controversial Hungarian bill.

Feature

Civil society steps in to fight rising obesity

By 2030, it is estimated that more than 50 percent of Europeans will be obese. With a lack of public policies and coherent strategies, civil society is often the one trying to find a solution.

News in Brief

  1. US sends 'much smaller' team to UN climate talks
  2. Merkel's party wins in Schleswig-Holstein
  3. EU's chief negotiator says no to post-Brexit 'red tape'
  4. Juncker plan changed 'the DNA' of European Investment Bank
  5. EU commission probes Slovenian seizure of ECB information
  6. English slowly losing importance in Europe, says Juncker
  7. Europe to invest millions in African development
  8. Ukip takes beating in local elections

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Oslo Climate Declaration Focuses on Rising Temperatures in the Arctic
  2. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceAbdominal Obesity: A Causal Risk Factor for Cardiometabolic Diseases
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsTogether for Human Rights: A Year in Review
  4. Malta EU 2017EU All Set for Free Roaming Starting 15 June
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersRefugee Unemployment Biggest Drain on Public Purse, Says New Nordic Studies
  6. Dialogue Platform17,000 Women, 515 Babies in Turkish Prisons, a Report Reveals
  7. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceCharlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum Tells Kids to "Eat Well, Drink Well, Move!"
  8. ECR GroupSyed Kamall: We Need a New, More Honest Relationship With Turkey
  9. Counter BalanceParliament Sends Strong Signal to the EIB: Time to Act on Climate Change
  10. ACCARisks and Opportunities of Blockchain and Shared Ledgers Technologies in Financial Services
  11. UNICEFRace Against Time to Save Millions of Lives in Yemen
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersDeveloping Independent Russian-Language Media in the Baltic Countries