Tuesday

26th Feb 2019

  1. Section
  2. Stakeholders

Stakeholder

Digital 'Iron Curtain' makes no sense in 5G era

  • China and the EU have a wide range of shared interests in defending cyber security, writes Zhang Ming - ambassador and head of the Chinese Mission to the EU (Photo: Chinese Mission to the EU)

By

Recently, 5G technology and its security have been on everyone's lips in Europe.

Quite often, a Chinese company was mentioned. As Chinese ambassador to the EU, I do not intend to speak for a company. I prefer to share my views from a broader perspective.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

5G technology is a product of global innovation and cooperation. Its industrial, supply and value chains are so widely spread and interlinked that almost everyone has a stake in it.

Drawing an 'Iron Curtain' would therefore have an impact on all, Chinese, Europeans, Americans, and others alike.

Such an attempt would upset global economic and scientific cooperation, undermine the principles of free trade and fair competition, disrupt market order, and eventually, hurt the interests of every consumer.

It is perfectly understandable to see unease about the potential vulnerability of 5G, as it is indeed opening a brand new horizon in our daily life.

No country can afford to be naive on this. For each and every 5G company, meeting high security standards holds the key to customer trust and sustainable development.

I could not think of any company which would like to ruin itself by being slack on security issues. Whether there are security risks or not requires a well-informed and facts-based technical judgment, not politically motivated bashing or fear-mongering, still less pressuring and coercion.

It is a sad truth that our world is imbued with security challenges. Cyber insecurity is one of them and has been with us ever since the invention of the Internet.

To keep our cyberspace safe and secure, more action is needed from both public and private sectors, and global cooperation and coordination is the only right way to go. It is even more so in a 5G era.

Discrediting, pressurising or putting restrictions on a selective few would simply not work. Such discriminatory moves serve no one's good.

Defending cyber security

China and the EU have a wide range of shared interests in defending cyber security.

The EU has over the years taken substantial steps to protect cyber security and data privacy, while China has always been committed to fighting all forms of cyber crimes.

To enhance communication on cyber security, we need to put into good use the existing dialogue mechanisms, be it multilateral ones within the United Nations or bilateral ones between China and the EU.

Some European friends have a misperception of China's National Intelligence Law.

Like any other legislation, the National Intelligence Law should be viewed as an indivisible whole. It provides that China's intelligence work must be law-based, give full respect to human rights and uphold the legitimate rights and interests of individuals and organisations, while it stipulates that individuals and organisations shall support and assist with national intelligence work.

Therefore, it is advisable to look at the law in a holistic way rather than in a one-sided and out-of-context way.

The Chinese government calls on Chinese companies operating overseas to strictly observe laws and regulations of the host country, has and will never ask Chinese companies to engage in illegal activities.

In the past 40 years and more, China-EU cooperation has come a long way.

Chinese companies value the EU market, because of its openness and huge opportunities, and more importantly, because of the EU's firm commitment to multilateralism and the rules-based global order. It is our hope and belief that the EU will continue to act in the spirit of fairness and non-discrimination.

China stands ready to work together with the EU toward a 5G era for the prosperity of all.

The author is ambassador and head of the Chinese Mission to the EU

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored by a third party. All opinions in this article reflect the views of the author and not of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Stakeholders

Related stories

  1. European insight from the Huawei Global Connectivity Index
  2. G5 to launch common data bank on terrorism activity
  3. Competition must prevail in the quest for telecoms investment
  4. An open China brings opportunities to Europe
European insight from the Huawei Global Connectivity Index

The economy of all countries is transforming into a digital economy whether they like it or not. Huawei's Global Connectivity Index provides an indicator of which EU countries are best poised for development and growth.

G5 to launch common data bank on terrorism activity

In the aftermath of the 11 March commemorations, the interior ministers of the five most populous EU states have decided to launch a joint terrorist alert system, based in Granada, Spain.

An open China brings opportunities to Europe

Some 60 years ago, the first major World Fair after World War II was held in Brussels. Sixty years on, China International Import Expo (CIIE), the first world expo dedicated to expanding imports, will open in Shanghai, China.

News in Brief

  1. May offers British parliament vote on Brexit delay
  2. UK to pay EU billions even if no-deal Brexit: report
  3. Austria seeks preventative detention for asylum-seekers
  4. Bloomberg index: Spain world's healthiest country
  5. EU and Arab League to hold second summit in Brussels
  6. UK Labour leader gives backing to second Brexit poll
  7. EU populism and vaccine-scepticism go hand-in-hand
  8. Putin spokesman's daughter working in EU parliament

Stakeholders' Views

This EUobserver section provides a platform for EU stakeholders to communicate positions, views and activities.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  2. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  3. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  4. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  5. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  7. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  8. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups

Latest News

  1. Digital 'Iron Curtain' makes no sense in 5G era
  2. Outrage over EP job for daughter of Putin spokesman
  3. Romanian candidate faces battle for EU prosecutor job
  4. Italy-Russia links highlight threat to EU democracy
  5. Exposed: How Russia offered to fund Italy's Salvini
  6. Brexit and Orban in spotlight This WEEK
  7. Swedish activist urges EU to double climate goals
  8. EP budget chair seeks clarity on Saudi lobbying and College of Europe

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  9. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  10. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  12. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us