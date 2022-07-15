Friday

15th Jul 2022

Standing for women's rights in Poland and world is liberal duty

  • Baroness Sal Brinton is Vice-President of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe & Liberal Democrats (UK) House of Lords Spokesperson for Health. (Photo: ALDE)

By

Two years ago, Justyna Wydrzyńska, a women's rights activist, sent a pack of abortion pills to help a woman get an abortion. Now, she is facing up to three years of prison for breaking Poland's strict abortion law.

A law that only allows pregnancies to be terminated when there is a threat to the mother's health and life or if it resulted from a criminal act.

The trial comes at a time when abortion rights are increasingly under pressure globally. Last month, the United States Supreme Court overturned the Roe vs Wade decision, taking away women's constitutional right to abortion.

In Europe, the roll-back on access to abortion is not different.

Abortion remains criminalised in Malta and Andorra. In Poland, the ultraconservative government is doing everything in its hands to ensure that abortion is basically impossible for every woman. This is effectively a death sentence to many Polish women.

In Italy, Slovakia, and Croatia, despite abortion being legal, ultraconservative parties have committed themselves to scale back the access to abortion for instance by increasing the mandatory waiting periods, limiting the access to information, or giving financial incentives to women that abandon their abortion plans.

Politicised decisions to ban or restrict access to abortion do not reduce the number of abortions. It only forces women to risk their lives and seek unsafe and illegal options sometimes even travelling to other countries or states.

Our message is simple: access to safe and legal abortion is a fundamental right.

Women's right to decide over their own body, their dignity, and their life is a fundamental right. Governments and political actors cannot decide on women's freedom and autonomy.

Liberals across Europe have always been at the forefront in the fight to liberalise abortion laws. But our fight is far from over.

We must continue working to decriminalise sexuality and reproduction. We must ensure that abortions upon request are performed as soon as possible. We must remove mandatory counselling for request abortions, but make it voluntary, impartial, and factual, regardless of the counsel's personal morals and beliefs. We must ensure every woman in Europe has full access to comprehensive and reproductive health.

Germany's recent proposal to end the restriction on doctors to offer information about abortion, led by the liberal minister of justice Marco Buschmann, is a good step forward.

Decriminalising abortion gives women the freedom to choose. Abortion is autonomy. Abortion is a fundamental right. We must not allow this to be taken away but instead work every day to widen it.

Join our fight for women's right here.

Baroness Sal Brinton is vice-president of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe & Liberal Democrats (UK) House of Lords spokesperson for health.

This article is sponsored by a third party. All opinions in this article reflect the views of the author and not of EUobserver.

MEPs urge putting abortion in EU rights charter

The European Parliament has called to include the right to legal and safe abortion into the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, following the critical ruling overturning abortion rights in the US.

Opinion

EU must integrate 'right to abortion' into treaties

The pushback against abortion is not happening in a vacuum. It is part of a global anti-gender trend, where transnational groups of fundamentalists support and embolden each other's actions. They are funded and active in the EU as well.

Polish court effectively bans legal abortions

The human rights commissioner of the Council of Europe said the ruling marked a "sad day for women's rights", adding that more women will seek abortions underground and abroad.

