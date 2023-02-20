Monday

20th Feb 2023

  1. Section
  2. Stakeholders

Stakeholder

EU agencies celebrate first-ever diversity and inclusion awards

  • 'An inclusive workplace doesn't just have a diversity of people present, it has a diversity of people involved, developed, empowered, and trusted by the organisation", says Olga Borissova, chair of the EUAN Diversity and Inclusion Working Group

By

Listen to article

The 49 EU agencies and joint undertakings composing the EU Agencies Network (EUAN) employ over 11,600 staff members, making them the second largest employer in the European Union, right behind the European Commission.

It is not surprising, therefore, that diversity and inclusion is one of the central pillars to their strategy to promote a healthy workplace environment, based on mutual respect, collaboration, cohesion, and efficiency.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"Diversity and inclusion are more than policies or projects. This is about respecting the unique needs, perspectives, and potential of all our team members. A diverse and inclusive workplace is one that makes everyone, regardless of who they are or what they do, to feel equally involved and supported in all areas of the workplace. An inclusive workplace doesn't just have a diversity of people present, it has a diversity of people involved, developed, empowered, and trusted by the organisation", says Olga Borissova, chair of the EUAN Diversity and Inclusion Working Group and head of administration at ACER.

In this context, the EUAN has organised the first edition of Diversity and Inclusion Awards, giving the opportunity to all EU agencies and joint undertakings to showcase their best practices in the area. The award forms an integral part of the EU Agencies Network strategic priority to position the EU agencies as a role model for administrative excellence.

Fusion for Energy wins first prize

Fusion for Energy (F4E) Women's Network was given the 2022 EUAN award for promoting diversity & inclusion. The winners were announced during an online ceremony which took place on Thursday, 9 February 2023.

In the words of Carlien Scheele, member of the jury and executive director at European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE), the prize was awarded for "the change the initiative brought, its outreach and impact, the cultural shift it called for, its long-term implementation and sustainability, and for its clear co-design and in-house team engagement."

Alessia Vecchio, head of F4E Administration and main sponsor of the Women's Network, highlighted that with the Women's Network "we are creating a change; meeting, discussing, and confronting with each other. We really hope we can make a difference both for men and women in F4E."

Launched on 8 March 2022, the F4E Women's Network is a rich and vibrant community of around 150 persons and a potent voice on issues related to gender equality and awareness, as well as a safe environment to share experiences.

It also offers the opportunity for personal and professional growth, with the ambition to create an impact beyond the network itself. While this learning takes place informally, it contributes to strengthen female colleagues' leadership capability, which is a priority for F4E.

Eight projects competed in the D&I Awards. The F4E Women's Network constituted one of eight projects competing for the prize, including:

"Awareness Campaigns for the promotion of Diversity and Inclusion", communication initiatives at the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

"Mainstreaming a gender equality culture and fostering women leadership" at the European Banking Authority (EBA), to strive towards gender equality without major organisational disruption.

F4E's "Towards a Socially Sustainable procurement via Gender Equality Criteria" which touches upon gender-responsive public procurement.

An Informal Task Force group composed by staff members from the European Environment Agency (EEA) discussing regularly best D&I practices in other EU Agencies and international organisations.

A clip on diversity and inclusion launched by F4E in May 2022 to celebrate the EU Diversity Month.

A "Speed networking event for women to foster Women in Transport", promoted by the European Union Agency for Railways (ERA) to help close the gender gap.

An F4E campaign "Breaking stereotypes — be your own you!", launched on International Men's Day aiming to raise awareness about the socioeconomic, cultural, and political efforts to promote positive role models, fighting certain stereotypes surrounding men and improving gender equality.

The Awareness Campaigns by EASA, the speed networking by ERA and the campaign on breaking stereotypes by F4E were also recognised with a certificate of excellence.

Alessia Vecchio, in her role as EUAN coordinating agency, was "proud to say that eight initiatives were submitted: all of them with tangible and direct positive impact on the diverse and inclusive dimensions of agencies and JUs as a valuable employer. All initiatives are valuable, and we hope they will be an inspiration for others."

The Diversity & Inclusion Awards ceremony was the last big event under the F4E presidency of the EU Agencies Network, which will officially end on 28 February 2023.

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), based in Frankfurt, will take over the EUAN chairmanship as of 1 March.

Author bio

The EU Agencies Network (EUAN) comprises 49 EU agencies and joint undertakings composing the employ over 11,600 staff members, making it the second largest employer in the European Union, after the European Commission.

Disclaimer

This article is sponsored by a third party. All opinions in this article reflect the views of the author and not of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Stakeholders

Related stories

  1. Gender equality least-included goal in EU budget, auditors find
  2. Boardroom equality rules advance, despite opposition
  3. Gender equality still 60 years away, warns study
Gender equality still 60 years away, warns study

A new report on gender equality in the EU makes it clear: improved gender equality in decision-making is the main driver of progress in the EU. And most progress so far is due to outliers Sweden, Denmark and France.

German foreign policy: between hesitancy and transparency

The Berlin Forum showed for a successful German foreign and defence policy, Berlin needs to make some difficult decisions on what price they are ready to pay for peace, and also learn how to communicate and execute those decisions.

Over-ambitious packaging reuse targets mustn't kill off recycling

Beverage sectors are concerned the European Commission's new proposal on packaging legislation will be misguided in focusing their sectors almost exclusively on reusable packaging to the detriment of recycling schemes, rather than taking a holistic approach combining both.

EU, wake up! Don't leave West Balkans to Russia or China

Russia's attack on Ukraine and European values must remind us how important the enlargement process is, if properly conducted, as a motor for democracy, freedom, peace, the rule of law and prosperity, write six S&D MEPs.

Dialogue and action – Nordic cooperation and view on COP26

Nordic countries launched several initiatives at the COP26 climate conference which will have a real impact on the ground. Nordic and UK pension funds are to invest billions in clean energy and climate initiatives. Greenland has joined the Paris Agreement.

Latest News

  1. EU agencies celebrate first-ever diversity and inclusion awards
  2. Sanctions and possible post-Brexit deal This WEEK
  3. After Croatia, who's next for the euro?
  4. MEPs need mandatory anti-harassment training, says chair
  5. Dutch senate votes to replace monthly by hourly minimum wage
  6. Is Sweden doing too little for 'earthquake diplomacy' with Ankara?
  7. MEPs adopt 'historic' resolution on ECB
  8. Far-right opposed EU ethics body to fight corruption

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Promote UkraineInvitation to the National Demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine on 25.02.2023
  2. Azerbaijan Embassy9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
  3. EFBWWEU Social Dialogue review – publication of the European Commission package and joint statement of ETUFs
  4. Oxfam InternationalPan Africa Program Progress Report 2022 - Post Covid and Beyond
  5. WWFWWF Living Planet Report
  6. EFBWWEFBWW Executive Committee report on major abuses, labour crime and subcontracting

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Europan Patent OfficeHydrogen patents for a clean energy future: A global trend analysis of innovation along hydrogen value chains
  2. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  4. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  5. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us