Wednesday

15th Mar 2017

  1. News
  2. Brexit

Tusk: No deal on Brexit would hit UK hardest

By

Ending the Brexit negotiations without a deal would hit the UK the hardest, European Council president Donald Tusk warned on Wednesday (15 March), fending off threats from London that no deal would be better than a bad deal.

"I want to be clear that a 'no deal scenario' would be bad for everyone, but above all for the UK, because it would leave a number of issues unresolved," the recently re-elected head of the European Council told MEPs in Strasbourg.

  • No deal would be better than a bad deal, said Brexit minister David Davis. (Photo: Jason)

A few hours earlier, the UK's Brexit secretary, David Davis, again reiterated that the government was ready to leave the EU without a deal.

The British government has used that argument to say that London would not be bullied into anything.

Prime minister Theresa May warned in January that any attempt by the EU 27 to inflict a punitive outcome would be an "act of calamitous self-harm" and hinted at the UK slashing taxes to attract companies.

Tusk said those types of threats would not work.

"We will not be intimidated by threats, and I can assure you they simply will not work. Our goal is to have a smooth divorce and a good framework for the future," he told MEPs.

He also added that Britain will be "dearly missed" as an EU member, and the bloc's doors will remain open for Britain in the future.

In the meantime, Davis admitted to a committee of MPs in London that the government has not carried out a full assessment of the potential economic impact of Britain leaving the EU without a trade deal.

Waiting for the letter

Tusk also said the EU is "carefully preparing" for the talks, once the UK launches the exit talks. British PM Theresa May has said she would do it by the end of the month.

On Monday, the UK parliament cleared the way for May to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty and officially notify the European Council of the UK's intention to withdraw its membership.

Article 50 does not specify how that notification needs to happen, but a letter is expected from London stipulating its intentions.

Tusk has said that within 48 hours of the UK's notification the EU would be ready with a response.

It means Tusk will then outline the negotiating guidelines for the European Council, a broad, political document that will not go into details, but will instead set out basic principles for the EU 27 during the exit negotiations.

When asked about a template, diplomats point to the statement adopted last December by the EU 27 and the statement from last June after the Brexit referendum, which state, for instance, that access to the single market and the EU's four freedoms are inseparable.

The 48 hours will be used to make any last-minute changes if there is something in Theresa May's letter that needs to be reflected on or reacted to.

The guidelines will then be adopted with consensus by the 27 EU leaders at a summit, most likely taking place around 3-4 weeks after the UK's has triggered Article 50 at the end of April or in early May.

Then, the European Commission will make a recommendation on the negotiation directives, basically requesting a mandate to start the talks on behalf of the 27 member states.

The negotiations

The EU executive promises to do that within 24 hours after the summit of the EU 27 has adopted the guidelines. The directives will go into the details of the negotiations, including on familiar issues such as the rights of EU citizens in the UK, and how much Britain will have to pay as it leaves the bloc.

Those directives will then have to be adopted by the the general affairs council, the body of ministers responsible for EU affairs.

A council meeting scheduled for 16 May could deal with the issue, but EU countries might decide to hold an extraordinary meeting to speed things up.

Once the council adopts the directives, and gives a negotiating mandate to Michel Barnier, the EU commission's chief negotiator, talks can start.

All in all, this could take 6-8 weeks following May's notification to Brussels.

Barnier has said before that October 2018 is the latest feasible date for a draft Brexit deal, in order to provide enough time for the EU leaders and the European Parliament to approve it.

This leaves a little over a year to hammer out a series of complex arrangements. According to Article 50, two years after the notification, the member state in question is automatically out of the EU, with or without a divorce deal.

The EU 27 can unanimously decide to extend the time for negotiations, but it is unlikely to happen, as the member states and EU institutions will be preparing for the European Parliament elections in June 2019.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. Scottish independence ignites Brexit debate
  2. British MPs' vote could trigger Brexit talks
  3. Theresa May outlines 'hard Brexit'
  4. UK parliament clears way for Brexit talks
Scottish independence ignites Brexit debate

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon will start the process for an independence vote next week, while British prime minister Theresa May insists that Scotland will have to follow the UK out of the EU and the single market.

Theresa May outlines 'hard Brexit'

The British prime minister confirms that the UK will leave the single market when it leaves the EU and will seek a new trade deal.

UK parliament clears way for Brexit talks

UK MPs refuse to guarantee the rights of EU citizens in the UK and do not expect a "meaningful vote" at the end of the Brexit talks, as May gets ready to trigger Article 50.

Scotland seeks new independence vote before Brexit

The Scottish first minister said the choice should be made between the fall of 2018 and spring 2019 as to whether Scots want to stay within the UK after a hard Brexit, or break away.

UK parliament clears way for Brexit talks

UK MPs refuse to guarantee the rights of EU citizens in the UK and do not expect a "meaningful vote" at the end of the Brexit talks, as May gets ready to trigger Article 50.

Column / Brexit Briefing

Brexit and the moral high ground

British government must act now to protect rights of EU citizens in UK no matter what amendments pushed through by Lords.

News in Brief

  1. LuxLeaks whistleblowers convicted again
  2. Tusk: EU 'not intimidated' by UK 'threats' on Brexit
  3. Renault suspected of diesel fraud 'strategy'
  4. Top MEP wants to cut funds for anti-EU parties
  5. Fillon charged over fake family job allegations
  6. MEPs vote for higher recycling targets
  7. Erdogan tells Dutch not to vote for PM Rutte or Wilders
  8. May confirms Brexit notification by the end of the month

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. MEP Tomáš ZdechovskýThe European Commission Has Failed in Its Fight Against Food Waste
  2. ILGA-EuropeEP Recognises Discrimination Faced by Trans & Intersex People
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers25 Nordic Bioeconomy Cases for Sustainable Change
  4. Malta EU 2017Consumer Protection Laws to Be Strengthened by EU-Wide Cooperation
  5. European Free AllianceSupporting Artur Mas: Democracy and Freedom Cannot Be Convicted
  6. UNICEFSyria Conflict 6 Years On: Children's Suffering at Its Worst
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsDomestic Violence in Tajikistan: Time to Right the Wrongs
  8. European Trust SummitCorporate Strategy and Public Affairs in a Low-Trust World - Conference 31 May
  9. GoogleDigital Transformation in the Mobile Era: New Skills, Jobs & Growth - Debate 28 March
  10. UNICEFNew Law in Hungary on Detention of Migrant Children Raises Alarm
  11. Malta EU 2017Agreement Reached to Involve Consumers in Financial Services Policymaking
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cities Gather Against Violent Extremism & Introduce Nordic Safe Cities

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. World VisionFears and Dreams of Syria's Children and Their Peers Around the World
  2. ACCACelebrating Social, Economic, Cultural and Political Achievements of Women
  3. Malta EU 2017Maltese Presidency and EP Agree on Visa Liberalisation for Ukraine
  4. Mission of China to the EUEU Window Chinese Government Academic Scholarship 2017/18 - Apply Now
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Lead the Way on Women's Economic Empowerment
  6. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceIntervention Needed to Reduce Sugary Beverage Consumption in Children
  7. QS World MBA TourMeet with Leading International Business Schools in Berlin on March 20th
  8. Socialists & DemocratsNew Equal Pay for Women Campaign Uses Trump Images to Send Message
  9. Center for Data InnovationBuilding Smart Cities for Tomorrow's Data Economy – 28 March - Brussels
  10. European Gaming & Betting AssociationLeading European Online Gambling Company Bolsters EGBA Membership
  11. World VisionNew EU Return Policy: Concerns About Plans to Detain Children
  12. ACCAPreventive Restructuring and Second Chance for Entrepreneurs: What's in It for SMEs?