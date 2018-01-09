Tuesday

9th Jan 2018

  1. News
  2. Brexit

Farage claims Barnier 'does not get' Brexit

  • Barnier (l) met Farage (r), but this time in Commission's Berlaymont building (Photo: European Parliament)

By

MEP Nigel Farage, the former leader of UKIP and a leading 'out' figure in the referendum campaign, met with the chief EU Brexit negotiator on Monday (8 January), and claimed the EU does not understand British Brexit voters.

Michel Barnier's first official meeting with Farage in Brussels was a part of the EU negotiator's effort to meet all stakeholders who want to share their views on Brexit negotiations.

After the meeting that lasted 30 minutes and was described by one EU source as "civil", Farage said the French official does not understand why 17.4 million people voted to leave the EU in 2016.

"Mr Barnier clearly did not understand why Brexit happened. I left with the impression that it has not been previously explained to him that the Brexit vote was primarily about controlling mass immigration and democratic self-determination," Farage tweeted after the meeting.

Farage urged the EU negotiator to "give on services and financial services", or have the UK operate under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

Farage said a no-deal scenario is a possibility. "On the short term, a deal makes life easier, but 'am I frightened if we cannot get a deal'? Not the least," he told reporters.

While Farage has no direct influence on Brexit talks, meeting him was an effort by Barnier to show that his door is "always open".

Barnier has already met a large number of MEPs already since becoming the EU's chief Brexit negotiator in 2016.

Farage requested the meeting, saying Barnier did not know the position of the voters who opted for Brexit in the 2016 referendum, but has met with so-called "Remoaners" - referring to people who voted 'Remain' and are now sceptical about any positive consequences of Brexit.

"I genuinely don't think Mr Barnier has heard the views of the 17.4 million people who stood up against the establishment," Farage said in an interview over the weekend.

Farage's bold claim that he represents Brexit voters was picked up by Stefaan De Rynck, Barnier's advisor, who told Farage in a tweet over the weekend to "tone it down". De Rynck pointed out that Barnier is meeting with UK government officials "all the time".

Barnier is also scheduled to meet other 'Brexiteers' this week.

On Wednesday (10 January) Barnier is set to meet with MEP Steven Woolfe, a former UKIP member, who made a bid for the party's leadership after Farage's departure. He later resigned from the party, after a brawl with a fellow MEP, saying the party is "ungovernable".

Barnier will also meet Digby Jones, a former trade minister, John Mills, chairman of Labour Leave, and John Longworth, the co-chairman of Leave means Leave.

The interest by Brexiteers in meeting Barnier was sparked after the French politician met with British pro-EU politicians, such as former Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg, former Conservative chancellor Ken Clarke, and Labour's Andrew Adonis last October.

The EU Commission remained tight-lipped over the Farage courtesy meeting. "They discussed the state of play of Article 50 negotiations," a spokesman for the EU executive said Monday.

Meanwhile officials are working on the legal text of the withdrawal agreement, agreed in December by EU and UK negotiators. The final text is expected to be ready by the end of January, or early February.

In the meantime, EU ministers are expected to sign off the EU's negotiating mandate for the talks on a transition period on 29 January.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. Michel Barnier: The UK's best friend in Brussels
  2. Farage resigns: 'I want my life back'
  3. Barnier rules out special trade deal for UK
  4. EU says Brexit transition to end in December 2020

Magazine

Michel Barnier: The UK's best friend in Brussels

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator is an atypical French politician, with a love for mountains and Europe. He has been steering Brexit talks with a steady hand, and a deal could catapult him to the higher echelons of EU politics.

Farage resigns: 'I want my life back'

The prominent vote Leave campaigner and anti-EU MEP already resigned Ukip top job three times before. This time it is final, he said.

Barnier rules out special trade deal for UK

The chief EU negotiator reiterated that during the transition period the UK would have to follow EU rules, including ones introduced after the UK leaves the bloc in 2019.

EU says Brexit transition to end in December 2020

There is no 'a la carte' transition period, the chief EU Brexit negotiator said, adding that the UK will have to comply with EU rules and policies without taking part in making decisions.

UK to create 'no-deal' Brexit minister

No-deal minister to be attached to department for exiting the EU under David Davis to show Britain is serious in its negotiation threats.

Magazine

Brexit timeline - 'The clock is ticking'

'The clock is ticking' - a favourite phrase of EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier - has become a stark warning, as the UK government took nine months to initiate the Brexit process and even longer to clarify its positions.

Magazine

Michel Barnier: The UK's best friend in Brussels

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator is an atypical French politician, with a love for mountains and Europe. He has been steering Brexit talks with a steady hand, and a deal could catapult him to the higher echelons of EU politics.

News in Brief

  1. Inaccurate data in Schengen system 'threatens rights'
  2. UK Northern Ireland secretary quits
  3. EU pressing firms to remove illegal online content
  4. Northern Cyprus conservatives lead after snap elections
  5. Norways deputy Labour party leader resigns over sex claims
  6. Weidmann repeats call for ECB to announce end of bond purchases
  7. Orban scolds Schulz over lack of 'respect'
  8. German opposition want online hate speech law withdrawn

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EU2017EEEstonia Completes First EU Presidency, Introduced New Topics to the Agenda
  2. Bio-Based IndustriesLeading the Transition Towards a Post-Petroleum Society
  3. ACCAWelcomes the Start of the New Bulgarian Presidency
  4. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li and President Tusk Stress Importance of Ties at ASEM Summit
  5. EU2017EEVAT on Electronic Commerce: New Rules Adopted
  6. European Jewish CongressChair of EU Parliament Working Group on Antisemitism Condemns Wave of Attacks
  7. Counter BalanceA New Study Challenges the Infrastructure Mega Corridors Agenda
  8. Dialogue PlatformThe Gülen Community: Who to Believe - Politicians or Actions?" by Thomas Michel
  9. Plastics Recyclers Europe65% Plastics Recycling Rate Attainable by 2025 New Study Shows
  10. European Heart NetworkCommissioner Andriukaitis' Address to EHN on the Occasion of Its 25th Anniversary
  11. ACCACFOs Risk Losing Relevance If They Do Not Embrace Technology
  12. UNICEFMake the Digital World Safer for Children & Increase Access for the Most Disadvantaged

Latest News

  1. Juncker: Slovenia-Croatia dispute jeopardises Balkan enlargement
  2. Juncker pushes for bigger post-Brexit EU budget
  3. Farage claims Barnier 'does not get' Brexit
  4. Will EU join new US sanctions on Putin elite?
  5. UK to create 'no-deal' Brexit minister
  6. SPD wants EU at heart of German coalition talks
  7. Kosovo's EU future at risk in war crimes dispute
  8. Medical cannabis makes small steps in EU

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressWelcomes Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Calls on EU States to Follow Suit
  2. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Boost Innovation Cooperation Under Horizon 2020
  3. European Gaming & Betting AssociationJuncker’s "Political" Commission Leaves Gambling Reforms to the Court
  4. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Applauds U.S. Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital City
  5. EU2017EEEU Telecom Ministers Reached an Agreement on the 5G Roadmap
  6. European Friends of ArmeniaEU-Armenia Relations in the CEPA Era: What's Next?
  7. Mission of China to the EU16+1 Cooperation Injects New Vigour Into China-EU Ties
  8. EPSUEU Blacklist of Tax Havens Is a Sham
  9. EU2017EERole of Culture in Building Cohesive Societies in Europe
  10. ILGA EuropeCongratulations to Austria - Court Overturns Barriers to Equal Marriage
  11. Centre Maurits CoppietersCelebrating Diversity, Citizenship and the European Project With Fundació Josep Irla
  12. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceUnderstanding the Social Consequences of Obesity