Tuesday

10th Apr 2018

  1. News
  2. Brexit

Brexit putting Irish peace at risk, former leaders say

  • Border checks would symbolise return to pre-1998 times (Photo: henrikjon)

By

Post-Brexit hard borders could undermine the past 20 years of peace in Ireland, architects of the Good Friday Agreement have warned.

Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern, the former British and Irish leaders, spoke out on the 20th anniversary of the accord, which ended decades of sectarian violence on 10 April 1998.

Thank you for reading EUobserver!

Subscribe now for a 30 day free trial.

  1. €150 per year
  2. or €15 per month
  3. Cancel anytime

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us. See also our full Terms of Use.

If you already have an account click here to login.

  • "There never will be a border", Ahern said (Photo: Council of the European Union)

An open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland was key to the peace deal, "but when Brexit comes, the EU's external border will be there," Blair told the Irish Times newspaper.

The Irish border issue was the "most acute" Brexit problem, he said.

"I don't see how the problem can be solved unless Northern Ireland remains in the customs union and the internal market," Blair said, even though Britain has ruled out those two options.

Ahern told British broadcaster the BBC that people would revolt against a hard border.

"There never will be a border. There is not going to be a physical border across Ireland because if you tried to put it there you wouldn't have to wait for terrorism to take it down, people would just physically pull it down - the ordinary people," he said.

Bill Clinton, the US leader 20 years ago, also spoke out on the Good Friday anniversary.

An ongoing dispute over power-sharing between loyalists and republicans in Northern Ireland showed the fragility of the peace process, he said at an event at University College Dublin on Monday (9 April).

"The whole thing [could] … fall apart and you will go back into the hell people have forgotten of the Troubles," he said.

Clinton urged all sides to make "whatever compromises have to be made to minimise the damage of Brexit".

Hillary Clinton, the former US first lady and secretary of state, also said in an op-ed in The Guardian, a British newspaper, on Tuesday that "we cannot allow Brexit to undermine the peace that people voted, fought, and even died for."

"Reinstating the border would be an enormous setback," she said.

Cyber border

Britain's solution is to keep open the almost 300 roads that connect Ireland and Northern Ireland, but to impose a "virtual" or "cyber border" for goods and ID checks after Britain and Northern Ireland left the EU.

If the UK was "unable to develop and realise a satisfactory cyber alternative" then "the whole island of Ireland" would have to "remain in regulatory alignment with the EU" to prevent a hard border, Phil Hogan, Ireland's EU commissioner, noted at an event in Ireland's EU embassy in Brussels on Monday.

"Since the Good Friday agreement in 1998, the role of this border in the day-to-day life of our citizens has diminished remarkably," Hogan said.

"But 20 years is a short time and the role of the border in our history, our attitudes, and, yes, our politics is still vivid - it's like the touch-paper of a firework," he added.

The commissioner indicated that talks on a future UK-EU free trade agreement would be adversarial in nature.

Third country

"The EU must … see the negotiation on the free trade agreement for what it is - a trade negotiation with a third country in which both parties will be trying to do the best for their citizens," he said.

Ahern voiced regret about Brexit more broadly speaking.

"It is difficult to believe that any country would wish to engage in a policy of divergence from their neighbourhood countries - particularly from 27 neighbouring countries. But that's the way it is," he said.

The feeling was echoed by Blair, who noted that Brexit was the first time in 45 years, since the UK and Ireland joined the EU in 1973, that the two countries were going separate ways.

"The symmetry of relations between Ireland, the United Kingdom and the EU will be shattered by Brexit," he said.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. Ireland comes first, and no financial services, Tusk tells UK
  2. 'Decisive step' in Brexit ahead of EU summit
  3. EU reforms could turn around Brexit, Blair says
'Decisive step' in Brexit ahead of EU summit

The UK and the EU have reached a legal agreement on citizens' rights and the financial settlement, but with still little progress on the future of the Irish border.

EU reforms could turn around Brexit, Blair says

Former British prime minister Tony Blair said the EU should treat Brexit as a 'wake up call' and warned that anxieties which led to the Brexit vote are felt all over Europe.

May promotes Brexit on 'first-anniversary' UK tour

The British prime minister vowed to "deliver a Brexit that unites" the country, while 44 percent of the public thinks her policy is a "total shambles" but that the decision to leave the EU should be respected.

No-deal Brexit could cost €65bn a year

A no-deal Brexit would cost UK and EU firms £58 billion (€65bn) a year, but the cost could be just £31 billion if the UK stayed in a customs union.

Car lobby uses Brexit to dispute CO2 targets

The lobby group for European car manufacturers has said that if UK sales data is not counted when calculating CO2 emissions, the target should be reviewed. The commission has refused to comment.

May promotes Brexit on 'first-anniversary' UK tour

The British prime minister vowed to "deliver a Brexit that unites" the country, while 44 percent of the public thinks her policy is a "total shambles" but that the decision to leave the EU should be respected.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFCalls for the Protection of Children in the Gaza Strip
  2. Mission of China to the EUForeign Minister Wang Yi Highlights Importance of China-EU Relations
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersImmigration and Integration in the Nordic Region - Getting the Facts Straight
  4. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMacedonians in Bulgaria Demand to End the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  5. Counter BalanceThe EIB Needs to Lead by Example on Tax Justice
  6. ILGA EuropeTrans People in Sweden to be Paid Compensation for Forced Sterilisation
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsThe Danger of Standing Up for Justice and Rights in Central Asia
  8. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Must Work Together to Promote Global Steel Sector
  9. Swedish EnterprisesEU Tax Proposal on Digital Services Causes Concern for Small Exporting Economies
  10. Europea Jewish CongressCondemns the Horrific Murder of Holocaust Survivor Mireille Knoll in Paris
  11. Mission of China to the EUAn Open China Will Foster a World-Class Business Environment
  12. EUobserverStart a Career in EU Media. Apply Now to Become Our Next Sales Associate

Latest News

  1. EU to miss road safety target at current rate
  2. Hungary's main opposition media shuts down after election
  3. Cybersecurity and defence for the future of Europe
  4. Radicalised Islamists pose-long term EU threat
  5. Brexit putting Irish peace at risk, former leaders say
  6. Bioplastics industry risks disappointing consumers
  7. EU must prevent 'dictatorships', Timmermans says
  8. New EU fines will apply to 'old' data breaches

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EUobserverHiring - Finance Officer With Accounting Degree or Experience - Apply Now!
  2. ECR GroupAn Opportunity to Help Shape a Better Future for Europe
  3. Counter BalanceControversial Turkish Azerbaijani Gas Pipeline Gets Major EU Loan
  4. World VisionSyria’s Children ‘At Risk of Never Fully Recovering', New Study Finds
  5. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMeets with US Congress Member to Denounce Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  6. Martens CentreEuropean Defence Union: Time to Aim High?
  7. UNESDAWatch UNESDA’s President Toast Its 60th Anniversary Year
  8. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Condemns MEP Ana Gomes’s Anti-Semitic Remark, Calls for Disciplinary Action
  9. EPSUEU Commissioners Deny 9.8 Million Workers Legal Minimum Standards on Information Rights
  10. ACCAAppropriate Risk Management is Crucial for Effective Strategic Leadership
  11. EPSUWill the Circular Economy be an Economy With no Workers?
  12. European Jewish CongressThe 2018 European Medal of Tolerance Goes to Prince Albert II of Monaco