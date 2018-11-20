Tuesday

20th Nov 2018

  1. News
  2. Brexit

Spain raises Gibraltar, as EU and UK talk post-2020 relationship

  • EU negotiator Michel Barnier talks to ministers on the sidelines of the meeting in preparation for Sunday's summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

EU affairs ministers on Monday (19 November) discussed the tentative Brexit withdrawal deal plus the political declaration outlining the future relations between the EU and the UK.

The political declaration, due to be published on Tuesday if the ongoing talks between the EU and the UK do not delay it, will be more than the originally planned six-pages, and should form the basis of the relationship between the EU and the UK after the transition period closes at the end of 2020.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

"Discussion on the framework is ongoing with UK negotiators, it is now our focus. The declaration will open the door to negotiations on an ambitious, economic and strategic partnership in the future once the UK will have left," EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters on Monday.

"On the future relationship, both the EU and the UK will have full control of their own legislation and rule-making. This is essential, on our side, for the integrity of the single market. It is essential for the UK in terms of 'taking back control'," Barnier added, echoing the main thrust of the Leave campaign's argument.

Barnier also proposed to member states that the transition period after March 2019 when the UK becomes a third country, should be extended to the end of 2022.

"We are at a decisive moment of the process, I am glad all countries support the package. The EU side will still need to decide on the internal procedure on agreeing to extend the transition period," Barnier said.

The transition period was originally planned to end in December 2020, some 21 months after Brexit day, to give time for adjustment and for the future trade deal to be agreed and ratified. That transition period could now be extended until the end of 2022.

EU member states could agree to that, with one official saying it would not create a headache for the EU - so long as it manages to sort out how the UK will continue to pay into the EU budget during that period.

"It's not a big issue for us," the source said, adding: "It is an issue for the UK".

EU countries are also keen to see an ambitious security partnership - but want to make sure there is a level playing field among the EU and the UK, so that Britain does not have an unfair advantage through undercutting EU standards and rules, and also to have reciprocity on fisheries.

2022 election backlash?

While that would give more time for the EU and the UK to negotiate a future trade deal, it means the UK would have to continue paying to the EU budget until after the next general election in the UK scheduled for the summer of 2022 - which could cause political backlash in Britain.

British prime minister Theresa May herself suggested, in a speech to business leaders in the UK on Monday - that she wants the transition period to end before the next general election.

The EU is preparing for a special meeting of EU leaders with May on Sunday (25 November), where leaders will formally sign off on the withdrawal agreement and the accompanying political declaration on the future relationship.

May is expected to meet EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker this week, but the exact timing is still unclear.

As May fights for to push the draft Brexit deal through the UK parliament and struggles to stay in power against a mounting internal Conservative plot to unseat her, her domestic opponents have called for a renegotiation of the deal.

That was immediately ruled out by ministers arriving to the meeting in Brussels.

"Ultimately I can only urge everyone to use reason and realise that no deal better than the one on the table can be reached," German state minister for EU affairs Michael Roth said.

"We have to realise that this deal on the table is the best possible one, there is no better deal for this crazy Brexit," Luxembourg's foreign minister Jean Asselborn said before the meeting.

"We hope that we will not have to reopen negotiations," the Czech Republic's state secretary Ales Chmelar said.

Talks hit a Rock

Despite the overall EU backing for the draft Brexit deal reached last week, Spain has raised an objection and requested changes to Article 184 of the draft withdrawal deal.

Spain wants a reference that any future trading relationship will not apply to Gibraltar (a British territory off Spain's southern coast), without Madrid having a say - arguing Gibraltar is not part of the UK, so it is not automatic that any such deal would apply to it.

Spain's foreign minister Josep Borrell said on Monday: "Until that's clear in the withdrawal text and the political declaration over the future relationship, we won't be able to agree to it."

"We want to make sure the interpretation of this text is clear and shows that what's being negotiated between the EU and the UK does not apply to Gibraltar," he added.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. No-confidence calls against May put Brexit deal in doubt
  2. Key points of the Brexit deal (if it ever comes into effect)
  3. 'Decisive progress' on Brexit as British cabinet backs deal
  4. Brexit talks turn ugly on Gibraltar
No-confidence calls against May put Brexit deal in doubt

British PM Theresa May battles for survival as she faces calls for her resignation and the rebellion of several ministers who resigned over the draft Brexit deal - which the EU is preparing to sign later this month.

Analysis

Key points of the Brexit deal (if it ever comes into effect)

The main points of the Brexit withdrawal deal between London and Brussels dissected. Although the EU is preparing to sign the agreement, the UK government has been rocked by resignations since its publication less than 24 hours ago.

Brexit talks turn ugly on Gibraltar

Britain has said Spain can have no new powers over Gibraltar, as Brexit prompts hard talk on sovereignty, security, and borders.

News in Brief

  1. Future of EU's Mediterranean naval mission in doubt
  2. EU budget talks for 2019 collapse
  3. EU mulls new Russia sanctions over Ukraine 'elections'
  4. EU farm chief 'confident' sugar prices will recover
  5. Researcher: EU expert groups still imbalanced and opaque
  6. Nature groups disappointed by EU fishing deal
  7. DUP chief says Irish backstop was 'tactic' by EU
  8. Ireland extradites Polish man despite rule of law concerns

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  4. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  5. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  6. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  7. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  8. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  9. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  10. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  12. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs

Latest News

  1. Cyprus and Greece to create EU spy academy
  2. MEPs likely to delay vote on greater transparency
  3. Cold shoulder for Franco-German euro budget plan
  4. Whistleblower: Danske Bank gag stops me telling more
  5. Spain raises Gibraltar, as EU and UK talk post-2020 relationship
  6. Panic is not answer to EU's security challenges
  7. Dutch flesh out proposal for EU human rights sanctions
  8. EU cheerleaders go to Russia-occupied Ukraine

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  3. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  5. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  7. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  9. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  10. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  12. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us