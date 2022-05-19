Thursday

19th May 2022

  1. News
  2. Ukraine

MEPs call for a more forceful EU response to Kremlin gas cut

  • Gazprom HQ in Moscow: the Russian energy giant in April halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland after they declined to pay for gas in roubles (Photo: Mitya Aleshkovsky)

By

Listen to article

With the Kremlin having cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria for three weeks, MEPs have called on the European Commission to come up with a stronger response and set aside funds to help countries affected by Russian energy aggression.

"Putin will cut off supply to other member states. It is just a matter of time," Green MEP Bronis Ropé told energy commissioner Kadri Simson on Thursday (19 May).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"We should show solidarity and think about financing," he added.

Simson was in the EU parliament to present the commission's RePowerEU strategy. The plan sets aside €210bn worth of investment to completely quit Russian gas by 2027 and replace it with renewables and overseas liquified natural gas.

According to the commissioner, "both Poland and Bulgaria were not impacted" by the Russian gas cutoff, which she said was proof of "the important work we have done in building solidarity and the European gas infrastructure."

But some MEPs said Russian aggression had to be addressed more forcefully.

"RepPowerEU is a good and courageous but mid-term initiative. Cutting off gas to Poland and Bulgaria is an act of aggression that needs an immediate response," MEP Radan Kanev from the centre-right European People's Party said, adding that. "Finland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia are under threat now, so we must react."

On Wednesday, Finnish state-owned gas company Gasum said it expected Russia to cut gas exports to the country "by the weekend."

Finnish households barely use gas but industry is heavily dependent on it, and the country lacks easy access to alternatives.

Both Poland and Bulgaria met the Russian gas cut with defiance. Poland intends to replace Russian gas with imports from Norway via the Baltic Pipeline. Bulgarian prime minister Kiril Petkov has said the country has secured gas "for the sufficiently foreseeable period."

But MEPs said that some member states would be hit worse than others and want the EU to purchase energy jointly.

"I would like to call on the commission to immediately create a mechanism to purchase LNG together as we did for the vaccine, Socialist & Democrats lawmaker Marek Pawel Balt said. "Together, we can get lower prices."

Simson said RePowerEU proposes to develop a voluntary joint-purchasing mechanism.

Some MEPs, however, doubted the level of solidarity among member states.

"We want to stop the flow of money to Russia. That is why the embargoes say we should refuse to pay for gas with roubles, but some are simply paying up in roubles. What happened to our values?," European People's Party MEP Eva Maydell said.

EU executive vice president Frans Timmermans said on Wednesday that "paying in roubles is in violation of the sanctions and the contracts".

But Italian energy giant Eni has defied EU guidelines and announced on Tuesday that it has started procedures to open accounts roubles with Gazprombank.

"Since the start of the war, Greece increased Russian imports by 69 percent. It is ridiculous. Institutions are showing the way. Unfortunately, many governments are not following their example," Renew Europe lawmaker Georgios Kyrtsos said.

Site Section

  1. Ukraine

Related stories

  1. Commission grilled on RePowerEU €210bn pricetag
  2. EU favours LNG and hydrogen in new external energy policy
  3. EU to boost solar and renewables rollout to cut Russian gas
Commission grilled on RePowerEU €210bn pricetag

EU leaders unveiled a €210bn strategy aiming to cut Russian gas out of the European energy equation before 2027 and by two-thirds before the end of the year — but questions remain on how it is to be financed.

MEPs urge sanctioning the likes of ex-chancellor Schröder

Former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder and Austria's ex-foreign minister Karin Kneissl should be blacklisted if they don't step down from top Russian state-owned companies, while EU countries should sanctions Europeans who take key jobs at Russian state firms.

EU not doing enough to help Ukraine, Yellen says

EU must increase funding to "help ensure Ukraine prevails over Putin's aggression," US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said in Brussels — but some EU leaders are starting to sound less warlike and have instead called for an early peace.

Opinion

More EU teams needed to prosecute Ukraine war crimes

A Joint Investigation Team combines prosecutors, police and judges from different countries who come together under the coordination of Eurojust to synchronise cross-border investigations —with a track record of achieving results: from the Bataclan attacks to the MH17 investigation.

News in Brief

  1. Half of Gazprom's clients have opened rouble accounts
  2. Macron seeks 'quick' EU answer on Moldova application
  3. German chancellor to tour Western Balkans
  4. UN: more than 8,000 civilians killed or injured in Ukraine
  5. EU agrees new minimum gas storage target
  6. EU justice agency to have more roles on war crimes
  7. More than 50,000 Ukrainians refused entry into EU in 2021
  8. Germany open to EU treaty change 'if required'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic delegation visits Nordic Bridges in Canada
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers agree on international climate commitments
  4. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe
  5. UiPathNo digital future for the EU without Intelligent Automation? Online briefing Link

Latest News

  1. MEPs urge sanctioning the likes of ex-chancellor Schröder
  2. MEPs call for a more forceful EU response to Kremlin gas cut
  3. Catalan leader slams Pegasus use: 'Perhaps I'm still spied on'
  4. More EU teams needed to prosecute Ukraine war crimes
  5. French EU presidency struggling on asylum reforms
  6. EU states warn of looming food-price crisis
  7. Ultraconservatives in Putin's shadow
  8. Nordic Bridges unveil latest highlights of Spring programme

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us