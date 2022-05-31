Tuesday

31st May 2022

  1. News
  2. Ukraine

Almost 15,000 war crime cases already, says Ukraine prosecutor

  • Kyiv is currently investigating almost 15,000 alleged war crimes (Photo: Ukraine foreign ministry)

By

Listen to article

Ukraine's chief prosecutor Iryna Venediktova says they have opened nearly 15,000 war crime cases — with up to 300 new ones emerging daily.

"We have nearly 80 suspects, 80 people whom we can start to prosecute," she told reporters on Tuesday (31 May).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The comments came following an announcement of an expanding European team of prosecutors, coordinated by the EU's judicial agency, Eurojust.

The Hague-based agency had set up a joint investigation team to probe international crimes within a week after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Current members include Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine, and the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

On Tuesday, it was joined by Estonia, Latvia and Slovakia.

It is the largest joint investigation team ever supported by the agency, said Ladislav Hamran, Eurojust president.

"We can fairly conclude that the war in Ukraine will be the most-documented armed conflict we have ever witnessed so far," he said.

The agency will provide funding and technical support like laptops and other equipment needed to collect war crime evidence.

Once collected and centralised at Eurojust, it will then be shared with the team.

"Whatever piece of evidence is collected by these countries is made immediately available," he said.

The team will be working on individual cases. The aim is to make sure they do not overlap, while providing and sharing evidence.

For its part, the ICC says it has deployed 42 experts to work on Ukraine, also its largest team ever.

Another 30 were provided by the Netherlands, including forensic experts and crime scene specialists.

"I will be working towards opening an office in Kyiv," said ICC prosecutor, Karim A. A. Khan.

Khan noted that while the ICC is part of the joint investigation team, it will not be obliged to share all its findings.

Poland's national prosecutor Dariusz Bartki said they are also looking at crimes committed by Belarus for having allowed Russia to use it as a military staging ground.

As for evidence of war crimes committed in Ukraine, Bartki said they have so far interviewed over 1,100 people.

"Our proceedings entail interviewing the witnesses and victims of these crimes against humanity and war crimes," he said, noting that well over three million Ukrainians have fled to Poland.

Six other EU states have also, in parallel, opened their own investigations into crimes committed in Ukraine.

Site Section

  1. Ukraine

Related stories

  1. EU will support investigation into war crimes in Ukraine
  2. Ukraine women 'biggest victims of Putin's war,' MEPs warn
EU will support investigation into war crimes in Ukraine

The European Commission has pledged to support investigations into potential war crimes in Ukraine — following reports of atrocities committed by Russian soldiers in Bucha, Irpin, and other Ukrainian cities.

EU aims to seize Russian assets amid legal unclarity

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said "no stone should be left unturned" in helping Ukraine rebuild post-war, including possibly seizing and repurposing Russian central bank assets — a move which would likely be challenged under international law.

News in Brief

  1. Germany and Greece in arms-for-Ukraine deal
  2. Study: EU economy could see 4.2% hit from Russia energy ban
  3. EU summer fuel shortages possible, energy agency warns
  4. French EU presidency to face strike by civil servants
  5. EU: Filling Europe's gas storage should be 'accelerated'
  6. Russia cuts gas to Dutch supplier
  7. Latvia criticises Macron and Scholz phone calls with Putin
  8. EU sanctions on Russian oil 'not enough', says Ukraine official

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic think tank examines influence of tech giants
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic delegation visits Nordic Bridges in Canada
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers agree on international climate commitments
  5. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe

Latest News

  1. Putin military defeat is just the beginning, Russian activist says
  2. Almost 15,000 war crime cases already, says Ukraine prosecutor
  3. African Union chief raises alarm over food crisis at EU summit
  4. The last thing Europe needs is another war on its doorstep
  5. EU flags absent in Danish referendum campaign
  6. It is political parties that are polarising, not citizens
  7. EU agrees on partial oil ban after Zelensky's call for unity
  8. Frontex left 'traumatised' says caretaking leadership

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us