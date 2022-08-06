Saturday

6th Aug 2022

  1. News
  2. Ukraine

Putin must lose Ukraine war, Nato chief says

  • Russian advance has stalled again, Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said (Photo: consilium.euorpa.eu)

By

Listen to article

Russian president Vladimir Putin would be more likely to wage war against Nato if he won in Ukraine, Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has warned.

"A world where the lesson for Putin is that he gets what he wants by using military force is also a more dangerous world for us," Stoltenberg said in a speech at a political event in Utøya, Norway, on Thursday (4 August).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"If Russia wins this war, he [Putin] will have confirmation that violence works. Then other neighbouring countries may be next," Stoltenberg said.

"If president Putin even thinks of doing something similar to a Nato country as he has done to Georgia, Moldova, or Ukraine, then all of Nato will be involved immediately," Stoltenberg added.

"This is the most dangerous situation in Europe since World War Two," he said.

The Baltic states, where the Western alliance has stationed the bulk of a 40,000-strong Russia-deterrent force, are seen as the most vulnerable Nato countries.

But Stoltenberg also pointed to potential flashpoints in the High North.

"We also have to take it seriously when leading Russian politicians threaten to break the delimitation line agreement with Norway," he said, referring to a Russian-Norwegian boundary in the Barents Sea and Arctic Ocean.

He described the situation in Ukraine as a "brutal and bloody war of attrition" with Russian "attacks on civilians and destruction not seen since World War Two".

But "the Russian advance has stalled again," he noted. "And the Ukrainians have shown the ability to strike back and take back territory, and are planning a counter-offensive in the south," he said.

Speaking the same day in Kyiv, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces had ceded territory in eastern Ukraine after facing "hell" in a Russian assault.

He also rebuked Amnesty International, a London-based human-rights group, for its report accusing him of placing Ukrainian troops in residential areas, endangering civilians.

Amnesty was "trying to shift the responsibility from the aggressor to the victim" in its "manipulative" findings, he said.

By not also criticising Russia's modus operandi in its report, Amnesty was "studying the actions of the victim without considering the actions of an armed rapist", Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar added.

Meanwhile, Nato countries would continue to send arms to Ukraine, Stoltenberg told Reuters in an interview also on Thursday.

"We are providing a lot of support but we need to do even more and be prepared for the long haul," he said.

"We're also now in close contact and working closely with the defence industry to produce more and to deliver more of different types of ammunition, weapons, and capabilities," he added.

He predicted the Ukraine war would "end at the negotiating table" and accused Putin of using "reckless and dangerous" rhetoric over Russian warnings of potential nuclear escalation.

Stoltenberg added in his Utøya speech that Ukraine had a sovereign right to join Nato one day, just as Finland or Sweden did, despite Putin's demands to end Nato expansion.

"He [Putin] does not respect Ukraine's desire to become part of our community.  Or other countries' sovereign decisions to apply for Nato membership," Stoltenberg said.

Some 23 out of 30 Nato members have already ratified Finland and Sweden's bid to join Nato in light of Russia's aggression, he noted.

Turkey has threatened to block the process unless the Nordic nations first extradited 70 Kurdish separatists accused by Ankara of terrorism. But Stoltenberg said Finnish and Swedish courts would take that decision on legal rather than political or strategic grounds.

"The rule of law applies in Finland and Sweden," Stoltenberg told Reuters.

Site Section

  1. Ukraine

Related stories

  1. US and EU sanctions 'crippling' Russia, Yale study finds
  2. UN: 10 million fled Ukraine since war began
  3. EU court upholds ban on Russia Today broadcaster
UN: 10 million fled Ukraine since war began

The escalation of the war in Ukraine has forced more than 10 million people from Ukraine to cross the border into neighbouring countries since late February, the UN reported.

UN chief warns of 'nuclear annihilation' by mistake

Nuclear stockpiles have been reduced since the Cold War — but the risk of using nuclear weapons remains high, amid conflicts and tensions between nuclear powers in Ukraine, Korean peninsula and Middle East.

Russia cuts Nord Stream 1 gas to 20% capacity

It comes a day after EU governments approved a watered-down plan to curb gas demand by 15 percent, aimed at lowering consumption, building storage, and sharing supplies if Russia in future cuts all exports.

News in Brief

  1. Three grain ships due to leave Ukraine on Friday
  2. EU on track to reach gas-storage November target
  3. Report: Putin's ex-wife has homes in Biarritz, Malaga, Davos
  4. Estonia calls for EU-wide ban on Russian travel visas
  5. Nato in talks to increase weapon deliveries to Ukraine
  6. Spain suffers ice shortages amid third heatwave
  7. EU says Novavax Covid vaccine must have heart warning
  8. France records 2,171 monkeypox cases as it rolls out vaccine

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  3. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Latest News

  1. 'We must take back institutions', Orban tells US conservatives
  2. Putin must lose Ukraine war, Nato chief says
  3. Let Taiwan's democracy shine brighter
  4. Droughts prompt calls to cut water use amid harvest fears
  5. France and Italy ratify Nato expansion
  6. Germany's Scholz signals possible U-turn on nuclear
  7. Supporting Taiwan 'like carrying water in a sieve'
  8. UN: 10 million fled Ukraine since war began

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us