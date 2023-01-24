Tuesday

24th Jan 2023

  1. News
  2. Ukraine

Nuclear chief on Zaporizhzhia: 'How long we will be lucky?'

  • International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi at the foreign affairs ministers meeting on Monday (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

Listen to article

The international nuclear agency's chief has urged MEPs to use their influence to push for a combat-free zone around Europe's largest nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.

Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) told MEPs on Tuesday (24 January) that the situation around Zaporizhzhia is "pretty intense".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"The establishment of a protection zone is ever more urgent and needed. This is an active combat zone, this nuclear power plant with six reactors is lying on the frontline," he said.

"I don't know for how long we are going to be lucky in avoiding a nuclear accident," Grossi said, adding that the protection zone would help avoiding that.

Grossi has spent last week in Ukraine in negotiations and is heading to Russia mid-February to seek an agreement on the protection zone.

"For months Russian armed forces have been using these Ukrainian power plants as safe havens to store ammunition and launch attacks on neighbouring areas," German MEP David McAllister, chair of the foreign affairs committee, said after the meeting.

"We do hope negotiations will conclude shortly, allowing for early establishment of this protection zone," French MEP Nathalie Loiseau said.

Grossi described Zaporizhzhia as a "flash point' in the war, as it is on Russian occupied territory.

"It has this quite bizarre situation: a Ukrainian facility in Russian-controlled territory, managed by Russians, but operated by Ukrainians," Grossi said.

"We have had serious cases of direct shelling especially late August and then in November, when we had another two days of direct bombing shelling," Grossi said.

He added that blackouts caused by the shelling are a "very dangerous thing", as power is needed to maintain the cooling system of the plant needs electricity.

There is a permanent presence of IAEA experts and inspectors, which Grossi said he left as a "fait accompli" there last year before the agreement between the two combat sides.

Grossi said the plant is not producing energy for the Ukraine grid, but it is not shut down completely as a low-level operation is needed to keep the safety systems working.

The IAEA chief said he aims for an "abstention of military action in and around the plant".

"There is a purely military aspect to what we are asking for," he said, adding that Russia would have to commit to not place rocket launchers, or heavy artillery around the plant.

"We need a political decisions," Grossi said, who on Monday also briefed EU foreign affairs ministers on his talks.

The Russian army last week said its troops launched an offensive in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, where fighting intensified after several months of an almost frozen frontline.

Site Section

  1. Ukraine

Related stories

  1. How scary is threat to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant?
  2. Putin nuclear threat is desperation, says EU commission
  3. Russia and Ukraine 'interested' in nuclear safety zone: IAEA chief
  4. UN team 'on way' to war-torn Ukraine nuclear plant

Opinion

How road & rail are just as important as tanks in fighting Russia

Proofing European security against Russian aggression must include more than just military hardware: equally pivotal is the improvement and expansion of the continent's critical transport infrastructure. European policymakers have been aware of this need since at least 2017.

Latest News

  1. MEPs push for explicit consent for online political ads
  2. Nuclear chief on Zaporizhzhia: 'How long we will be lucky?'
  3. To avoid war, enforce the centre
  4. Slow progress on EU poverty sees MEPs demand directive
  5. Europe's response to Musk's Starlink set for 2024 launch
  6. MEPs should fund own foreign trips, German Green says
  7. What happened to the non-Ukrainian refugees from Ukraine?
  8. Germany 'wouldn't veto' Polish tanks for Ukraine

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Europan Patent OfficeHydrogen patents for a clean energy future: A global trend analysis of innovation along hydrogen value chains
  2. Forum EuropeConnecting the World from the Skies calls for global cooperation in NTN rollout
  3. EFBWWCouncil issues disappointing position ignoring the threats posed by asbestos
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us