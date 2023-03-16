Thursday

16th Mar 2023

  1. News
  2. Ukraine

European can live with longer war if Ukraine wins, report finds

  • Russia is seen as an “adversary” or “rival” by 66 percent of average European asked in the survey (Photo: Alice Kotlyarenko on Unsplash)

By

Listen to article

European public opinion remains united on Ukraine and is moving away from a position of ending the war as soon as possible, a new survey by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) found.

The Ukrainian army's success in pushing back the Russian offensive, has won over previously pessimistic supporters, the report — which is based on surveys in Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Spain and the UK — noted.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

In May 2022, the prevailing opinion across the countries then polled by ECFR was that the war should end as soon as possible. Poland was the only country where people preferred to see Russia being punished for its aggression.

However, this spring the proposition that the war between Russia and Ukraine should end as soon as possible is no longer that popular among Europeans, according to the report published on Thursday (16 May).

In Germany and France, for example, the number of those who would like to see the war end as soon as possible has dropped by 10 percentage points.

On average, 29 percent want the war to end as soon as possible, while 38 percent want Ukraine to regain all its territory first, even if that means a longer conflict.

In Italy, the picture is less uniform, with supporters of the ruling Brothers of Italy party prefer stopping the war as soon as possible, even if it means Ukraine ceding territory, by 42 percent.

This is similar to other countries, where more supporters of far-right parties — French Marine Le Pen's National Rally (39 percent) and Spain's Vox (35 percent) — want to see a swift end to a war rather than Ukraine not ceding territory on a longer war.

In the countries polled, on average, 47 percent see Russia as "weak" or "weaker", while while 32 percent consider it "strong" or "stronger". Opinion was divided on this though Italy, France, Romania, Spain, and Portugal.

Concerns about Russia's use of nuclear weapons have decreased.

However, the looming economic pressures, and the potential return of migration as a top political issue, could tear apart the European consensus on Ukraine, the report warned.

Worries over the rise in the cost of living is increasing: these fears were strongest in Italy, where 34 percent of those surveyed (up from 25 percent) identified this as a chief concern with regards to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia is seen as an "adversary" or "rival" by as many as 82 percent of respondents (66 percent of average), and by over 50 percent in every country polled except for Romania.

Two years ago, far fewer respondents (ranging from five percent in Bulgaria to 38 percent in Poland) saw Russia as an adversary, and saw it dominantly as a necessary partner, the authors noted.

Almost everywhere in the surveyed countries, with the exception of Italy, the prevailing opinion is that the EU is strong or stronger, rather than weak or weaker, than people had previously thought.

This is the majority view in in Portugal (58 percent) of respondents expressed this view, but also a majority, or plurality, view in: Denmark (55 percent), Poland (54 percent), Romania (51 percent), Estonia (48 percent), Spain (47 percent), Germany (45 percent) and France (41 percent).

On average, only 19 percent of surveyed Europeans said that the EU is weaker than they previously thought.

Pressure remains

The report showed that cracks within the European coalition on Ukraine have shrunk.

"Many political parties of the left and the right are now seemingly united in their support for Kyiv and the Ukrainian army's fight to recover their lost territory", the report said.

The survey said there has been a "fusing" of political opinion between nationalists (pointing to Poland's ruling Law and Justice party) and liberals (French president Emmanuel Macron's La Republique En Marche), while the US and the EU is now seen as "stronger" than a year ago.

Ivan Krastev, chair of the Centre for Liberal Strategies and co-author of the report, said that "contrary to the Kremlin's expectations, Europe has become more united over the past year".

Mark Leonard, director of ECFR, said that "the war has seen an extraordinary coming together of nationalists and liberals" backing Ukraine.

"But next year could put real pressure on this, if Ukraine suffer setbacks on the battlefield, the costs of refugees rise, or Washington pulls back," he warned, adding that European leaders should use this year to prepare for stormier times.

Despite unanimity between the political left and right, cost of living pressures and the possible resurfacing of migration as a top issue could "blow up" Europe's position on Ukraine.

Site Section

  1. Ukraine

Related stories

  1. EU leaders to bless joint-ammunition buying for Ukraine
  2. Western public has 'moral' duty to Ukraine, Nato chief says
  3. Will Europeans' support for Ukraine survive the winter?
  4. New EU sanctions on tech still being found in Russian weapons in Ukraine

Analysis

Will Europeans' support for Ukraine survive the winter?

Europeans "are split about the long-term goals" with regards to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a study shows, with hardline and opportunist political groups trying to exploit the emerging divide. Will EU unity hold?

Opinion

Squeezed between China and Russia, Mongolia backs Ukraine

Due to its geography, squeezed between China and Russia, the government of Mongolia is forced to perform a balancing act. However, public opinion in Mongolia resolutely condemns the brutal attack against this sovereign nation.

Opinion

What China's gamble to back Moscow means for EU

Failure to urgently reconsider its support for Russia's war will further damage China's relations with the West and the global community, which would ultimately be disastrous for its economy and international standing. However, China could still choose another path.

Latest News

  1. Most Frontex deportations to take place from Germany, Italy
  2. Will 2023 be the year of fair work conditions and social spending?
  3. European can live with longer war if Ukraine wins, report finds
  4. EU launches critical raw materials act
  5. Corporate lobbying and the delay of the EU's Reach directive
  6. EU figures show intensity of Russia-Ukraine artillery war
  7. The forever chemical's dirty secret: PFAS in your toilet paper
  8. 'The race is on', EU Commission warns on green tech

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ways to prevent gender-based violence
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Economic gender equality now! Nordic ways to close the pension gap
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Pushing back the push-back - Nordic solutions to online gender-based violence
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: The Nordics are ready to push for gender equality
  5. Promote UkraineInvitation to the National Demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine on 25.02.2023
  6. Azerbaijan Embassy9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us