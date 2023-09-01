Friday

1st Sep 2023

  1. News
  2. Ukraine

'Lining Putin's pockets': EU's LNG imports rise since war

  • From January to July 2023, European countries increased their LNG purchases from Russia by 40 percent (Photo: Unsplash)

By

Listen to article

EU countries have increased their purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia compared to pre-war levels — reviving the question of sanctioning this fuel as well.

EU sanctions against Vladimir Putin's country cover seaborne oil and coal imports, but not LNG, which acts as a loophole in the 11 packages of sanctions imposed on Russia.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Despite its attempts to reduce its energy dependence on Russia, the EU as a whole has not imposed any sanctions on Russian LNG. There has been a debate, but it has not addressed how to do so, as the EU-27 fears it could drive up energy prices and have the opposite of the desired effect — which is to not fund Putin's war machine.

From January to July 2023, EU countries increased their LNG purchases from Russia by 40 percent to 22 million cubic metres.

In figures, Global Witness estimates that these purchases will amount to €5.29bn by the end of the year.

"Even though LNG volumes have increased, it's still a relatively small level and a very small share of our overall energy imports," an EU Commission spokesperson told reporters on Thursday (31 August).

Whether the bloc plans include sanctions on these gas imports has not been confirmed by the EU executive.

In March, EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson called on member states not to signnew Russian LNG contracts, which she described as a "reputational risk" for a country sanctioned at EU level for its invasion of Ukraine.

Compared to the EU, the global average increase in Russian LNG imports is six percent.

"Buying Russian gas has the same impact as buying Russian oil," Jonathan Noronha-Gant, campaigner at Global Witness said. "Both fund the war in Ukraine, and every euro means more bloodshed".

Spain and Belgium are Russia's biggest buyers of LNG, behind only its ally China, which has not condemned Russia's military aggression.

In the first seven months of the year, Spain accounted for 18 percent of total Russian LNG sales and Belgium for 17 percent, according to Kpler data.

Before the war, in 2021, the same two countries were the fifth and seventh largest buyers of Russian LNG.

Last year alone, Spain was the largest re-exporter of LNG to European buyers, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

Since 2018, Spain has been importing Russian liquefied natural gas, which peaked in April this year.

On the contrary, imports from the US have been declining since January 2022, while imports from Nigeria have remained steady.

"Governments need to wake up to the reality of our dependence on fossil gas and come up with an emergency plan for a full phase-out — starting with a ban on the trade of the Russian gas which is lining Putin's pockets," Noronha-Gant said.

The Global Witness investigation also noted that multinationals such as Shell and TotalEnergies have continued to buy gas from Russia, even after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Site Section

  1. Ukraine

Related stories

  1. How Poland and Romania are using €4bn in EU funds for gas
  2. EU favours LNG and hydrogen in new external energy policy
  3. Berlin ignored Brussels over number of LNG terminals
  4. Sanctions — how they work, and how oligarchs get around them
Berlin ignored Brussels over number of LNG terminals

The EU Commission assessed northern Germany needs only two liquified natural gas terminals to replace Russian supply, memos show, but the Berlin government is eyeing 12 potential sites — vastly exceeding assessed needs.

EU farm chief backs extending Ukraine grain ban and subsidies

EU agriculture commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski has backed extending the temporary ban on Ukrainian grain imports in five frontline countries until the end of 2023 — and proposed providing subsidies for Ukrainian grain exporters.

Latest News

  1. New EU debt rules 'risk undermining climate goals'
  2. Remembering Robert Schuman (1886-1963)
  3. 'Lining Putin's pockets': EU's LNG imports rise since war
  4. EU farm chief backs extending Ukraine grain ban and subsidies
  5. EU ambivalent on UN probe into Saudi slaughter of migrants
  6. Why EU offshore wind is in trouble
  7. The fightback against EU's subcontracting poverty spiral
  8. Hoekstra as new EU climate commissioner raises eyebrows

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  6. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  2. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  5. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  6. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us