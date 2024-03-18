EU ministers keen to use Russian profits for Ukraine ammo

The EU is nearing a deal on using profits from frozen Russian assets to buy ammunition for Ukraine, while preparing the next round of anti-Russia sanctions.

"I hope today we'll have political unanimity ... to take windfall profits, not capital but revenues, to increase our capacity to finance Ukrainian defence," said EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in Brussels on Monday (18 March).

"I hope today an agreement will finally be reached," he added, speaking ahead of a monthly foreign ministers' meeting.

Borrell's optimism came after German chancellor Olaf Scholz also announced in Berlin on Friday: "We will use windfall profits from Russian assets frozen in Europe to financially support the purchase of weapons for Ukraine".

EU countries have frozen some €210bn of Russian assets since the war began.

Belgian financial firm Euroclear holds €191bn of them, generating extraordinary or "windfall" revenues of €4.4bn last year — the kind of money that would be skimmed off to pay for Ukraine arms in future under the EU plan.

And some EU states, such as Estonia, want the EU to seize Russian capital as well, even if it sparks legal retaliation against EU assets held abroad.

"This would show [Russian president Vladimir] Putin and the oligarchs we can take away their frozen assets," said Estonian foreign minister Markus Tsahkna on Monday.

"It would also be an important message to our taxpayers — that it's the aggressor who bears the cost," he added.

EU ministers will also agree to blacklist 35 Russians involved in the killing of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in February on Monday.

And they will start talks on the 14th round of Ukraine-war linked Russia sanctions, as well as on a new legal tool to blacklist Russian human-rights abusers in future.

"Manganese ore imported by Russia goes especially to military industries to make high-quality steel. We should sanction this," said Latvian foreign minister Krišjānis Kariņš.

Meanwhile, ministers mocked the presidential elections in Russia last weekend, in which Putin was said to have won with 87 percent of the vote.

"This was a farce," said Estonia's Tsahkna, after opposition candidates were disqualified and jailed.

Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis noted that just three percent of Russians living in Lithuania freely voted remotely for Putin.

Romanian foreign minister Luminița Odobescu said vote-counting in Russia-occupied lands in Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine delegitimised the Russian election still further.

But a final statement agreed by the EU on Monday was less hawkish.

"The [Russian] elections took place in an ever-shrinking political space, which has resulted in an alarming increase of violations of civil and political rights," the EU-27 said, without questioning the vote's legitimacy as such.

Meanwhile, countries on the front line with Russia voiced dread at the prospect of at least six more years of Putin.

Finnish foreign minister Elina Valtonen said: "We need to prepare for a long-term strategic, even existential threat that Russia is posing to Europe".

"If we don't stop Russian aggression, then they won't stop," she said.

Latvia's Kariņš noted that Germany's Scholz and French president Emmanuel Macron, who has proposed sending Western troops to Ukraine, have started to see Putin in a new light.

"There's a new sense of urgency in Europe. Now the French president shares the same sense of urgency we in the Baltics and in Poland have had for the past two years," he said.