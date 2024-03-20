Poland and allies seek EU curbs on Russian grain

The EU has a "moral obligation" to curb Russian grain imports, including of possibly stolen Ukrainian grain, five EU countries have said.

"We call upon the European Commission to draft legislation that would limit the import of grain from Russia and Belarus to the EU," said the agriculture ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic, and the Baltic states in a letter to the EU executive on Wednesday (20 March).

The EU imported 1.53m tonnes of Russian grain last year, yielding €437.5m income for Russia, they said.

And these profits were "being used by Russia to fund its ongoing war against Ukraine", they said.

Russia has also occupied some of Ukraine's most fertile grain-producing land in the Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

"It is also crucial to implement measures aimed at preventing possibly stolen grain from Ukraine from entering the EU market," the five EU ministers added.

The proposal comes as EU leaders prepare to meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss Russian grain — among other issues.

One option would be to include a ban in the 14th round of Russia sanctions, which requires EU-27 unanimity.

But another option would be for EU Commission to impose tariffs on Russian and Belarusian grains to make them unattractive to EU buyers.

The grain talks also come amid farmers' protests across Europe, targeting EU climate-change policies, as well as duty-free imports of Ukrainian food.

Some 70,000 protesters blocked roads in 570 locations in Poland on Wednesday, according to Polish media.

EU countries and MEPs reached a deal the same day on tariffs in emergency cases on duty-free imports of Ukrainian oats, eggs, poultry, and sugar (but not wheat or barley) in a bid to ease tensions.

Five EU states — Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia — also imposed temporary curbs on Ukrainian grain imports last year. The Polish, Hungarian, and Slovak bans remain in place for now.

But for the EU-5 who signed Wednesday's letter, it made more sense to target Russia than Ukraine in future to help European producers.

"The influx of Russian imports exerts pressure on the EU internal market and directly competes with the production of EU farmers," they said.

And if fresh sanctions on Russia food imports were to create any unforeseen shortages, then "production supplied by Ukrainian agricultural operators remains at our disposal," they noted.

"From time to time they [Ukrainians] feel bad that we talk so much about them and their agriculture products," a senior EU diplomat said.

"They felt really badly about the fact that we talk about Ukrainian products but still the Russian products are entering the European market, as was the case before the war", he added.

Looking beyond Europe, Russia also had a "strategy of weaponising food", the EU-5 noted.

The strategy involved a naval blockade on Ukrainian grain exports to Africa, coupled with propaganda that Western sanctions were to blame for rising food prices and shortages.

But Ukraine broke the blockade last August, with Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba saying in Kyiv on Tuesday it expected to ship grain to 33 countries this winter.

"We resumed maritime exports without seeking Russian permission and destroyed a large portion of their Black Sea [naval] fleet," Kuleba said.

"It is paramount for the EU to … focus on supporting Ukraine in re-establishing its exports to nations reliant on them," Wednesday's letter said.