More than €6bn raised for Ukraine at donor conference

An international donors conference collecting funds for Ukraine in Warsaw on Thursday raised €6.1bn ($6.5bn) to help the country defend itself against the Russian invasion, Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

His co-host, Sweden's prime minister Magdalena Andersson, said the sum exceeded their expectations.

Countries such as Finland, France, the Czech Republic, Croatia and others pledged millions of euros to support humanitarian and military efforts in Ukraine as part...