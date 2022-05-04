Ad
euobserver
Intriguingly, it has taken the EU executive more than a year to process, assess and release the findings of their first-ever such report (Photo: EUobserver)

Working at EU institutions not easy for ethnic minority staff

EU Political
Health & Society
Opinion
by Shada Islam, Brussels,

EU institutions have failed to create an inclusive culture for Europeans of colour and people with disabilities, according to the European Commission's first-ever survey on diversity, inclusion and respect at the workplace.

The just-released survey is patchy, incomplete and long-overdue. Some of its methodology is...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project, and is also the editor of the EUobserver magazine.

Related articles

'Brussels So White' needs action, not magical thinking
On 'whiteness', 'privilege' and other tropes of minority identity politics
Black MEPs: Why no non-white EU commissioners?
Intriguingly, it has taken the EU executive more than a year to process, assess and release the findings of their first-ever such report (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project, and is also the editor of the EUobserver magazine.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections