Brussels warns on Russian gas cuts: 'Any country could be next'

EU energy ministers gathered in Brussels on Monday (2 May) to discuss Russia's decision to cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland — amid growing pressure to impose stricter sanctions on Moscow.

Russia halted supplies to Bulgaria and Poland last week after both eastern European countries failed to meet Moscow's demands for gas payments in roubles.

EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson told a press conference on Monday that such an "unjustified" decision means "any member state could...