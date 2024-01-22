Russia may attack Baltic nations after Ukraine, says Lithuania

Russia may launch attacks against Baltic nations and other eastern flank states if it is not stopped in Ukraine, according to Lithuania.

"If Russia is not stopped in Ukraine, it could continue. And then it's Baltic states who would be next," Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania's minister of foreign affairs, told reporters in Brussels on Monday (22 January).

Speaking ahead of a ministerial meeting that included a video conference with Ukrainian foreign minister Dmitry Kuleba, Landsbe...