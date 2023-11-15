Trapped: the Palestinians trying to get back into Gaza

As war rages in and above Gaza, Aylol Abu Elwan continues to be trapped in the Egyptian city of El-Arish, as he waits to be finally able to cross the Rafah crossing into the Gaza Strip — and be reunited with his family.

He is one of the thousands of Gazans for whom the war erupted while they were outside the Israeli-occupied territory, and whose situation now gets more hopeless by the day.

Aylol had just crossed into Egypt the day before Hamas breached the barrier and attacked I...