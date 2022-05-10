Finland builds momentum toward Nato bid

Finnish MPs have got the ball rolling on a week that's expected to culminate in a tectonic shift in Nordic security — Finland and Sweden's decision to apply for Nato membership.
All-but-one of the 17 members of the Finnish parliament's defence committee recommended the move in a decision on Tuesday (10 May), citing the threat of Russian aggression.
"Membership in Nato is the best solution for Finland's security", Petteri Orpo, ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
