Finland builds momentum toward Nato bid

Finnish MPs have got the ball rolling on a week that's expected to culminate in a tectonic shift in Nordic security — Finland and Sweden's decision to apply for Nato membership.

All-but-one of the 17 members of the Finnish parliament's defence committee recommended the move in a decision on Tuesday (10 May), citing the threat of Russian aggression.

"Membership in Nato is the best solution for Finland's security", Petteri Orpo, ...