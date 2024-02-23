Ad
euobserver

Creating the conditions for just peace in Ukraine

Ukraine
Opinion
by Casper de Boer, Brussels,

Editor's note: We've partnered with the newsletter Brussels Dispatches, launched by Wilf King and Pierre Minoves, respectively working for the European Parliament and Commission. The newsletter provides an accessible, personable, high-level overview of why the upcoming EP elections matter and what's at stake for people who might not know why it matters. We thought it important to share this point of v...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
UkraineOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Casper de Boer is a policy assistant in the cabinet of EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, focusing on Ukraine. The views expressed here are not those of his employer.

Subscribe to Brussels Dispatches here.

Related articles

Prosecuting Russia: The possibilities, challenges and risks of a special tribunal
Brussels Dispatches: Why Brussels matters
European elections: What’s at stake for EU humanitarian aid?

Tags

UkraineOpinion

Author Bio

Casper de Boer is a policy assistant in the cabinet of EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, focusing on Ukraine. The views expressed here are not those of his employer.

Subscribe to Brussels Dispatches here.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections