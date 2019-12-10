Tuesday

10th Dec 2019

EU must manage climate and industry together

  • 'Climate and industrial policy must go hand-in-hand if we want to create growth, jobs, and wellbeing for our citizens,' MEP Adina-Ioana Valean said (Photo: European Parliament)

By

Innovation, research, digitalisation, and infrastructure are set to be the main drivers of the European growth for the next decade.

The European parliament's committee on industry, research, and energy (ITRE) is one of the largest in the parliament, in terms of legislative footprint, since its principal tasks are to reinforce the EU's industrial competitiveness and create prosperous jobs.

One of the main tasks of ITRE, chaired by centre-right Romanian MEP Adina-Ioana Valean, will be to ensure stable and clear legislation that can boost sustainable growth in the EU.

The responsibilities are many. Above all, the European industry strategy 2030 will be one of the main priorities, MEP Valean told EUobserver.

The European industry strategy 2030 aims to develop a more digital, knowledge-based, low-carbon and circular economy while keeping in mind the net-zero emissions target by 2050.

However, the committee will also have to focus on creating a solid framework for new technologies like artificial intelligence and blockchain, ensuring that automation does not become a threat to employment in the EU.

Europe will need blockchain applications to foster digitisation in its industries, but also big data, 5G connectivity, and security, she said.

As the previous chair of the environmental committee (ENVI), Valean believes that "climate and industrial policy must go hand-in-hand if we want to create growth, jobs, and wellbeing for our citizens".

However, she regrets that today some actors in the EU parliament still see this as an "antagonistic competition between opposing players".

"I see that things are moving in the right direction with the [new] commission presented by the president-elect Ursula von der Leyen," she said.

The committee will have to reach the balance between the successful implementation of complex policies already on the table, and developing and advancing new policies.

"We need to accelerate deployment of new, sustainable and clean-gas technologies for those industrial sectors that cannot be electrified, [and] for those that can be electrified we need to accelerate the innovation deployment," she said.

This transition will require substantial investments. But, public funding will not be enough.

European industry will need both public and private investors to be sustainable and successful, said Valean, who describes this transition as "an opportunity to enshrine this partnership for investment and change in EU law".

As the chair of ITRE, Valean believes that the energy transition must be designed in phases, where gas could be considered sustainable, at least for the first stage, to facilitate the rapid replacement of coal.

"The Green New Deal has to be a cross-sector one where finance, industry, technology, and climate meet and cooperate," she said.

However, Europe must accelerate the full digitalisation of its industries and services to be able to benefit from the advantages that technology and research can offer.

The coordinators of the ITRE committee, who manage their political groups' viewpoint on the topics before the committee, are Christian Ehler (EPP, Germany), Dan Nica (S&D, Romania), Martina Dlabajová (Renew, Czech Republic), Ville Niinistö (Greens/EFA, Finland), Paolo Borchia (ID, Italy), Zdzislaw Krasnodebski (ECR, Poland) and Marisa Matias (GUE/NGL, Portugal).

This article first appeared in EUobserver's latest magazine, Who's Who in European Parliament Committees, which you can now read in full online.

Automation threat to jobs will hit EU unevenly

New technologies, such as artificial intelligence and robotics, have the potential "to displace some workers from their tasks, even causing some jobs to disappear entirely", affecting the work nature of millions of jobs in Europe, according to a new report.

Timmermans to end EU climate 'contradictions'

Fossil fuel subsidies should end and there is "no future in coal", the EU's would-be green commissioner, Frans Timmermans, has said in his pledge to make the EU carob neutral.

Estonian nominee's answers fails to convince all MEPs

Estonia's European commissioner-designate for the energy portfolio, Kadri Simson, did not manage to fully convince MEPs during her grilling. She avoided questions on concrete actions for the energy transition in Europe.

Gas and oil spent €250m lobbying EU

BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell, Total, and their lobby firms have spent over €250m in lobbying the EU to water down climate goals since 2010, a new study shows.

ENVI to deliver 'Green Deal' as main priority

The French liberal MEP Pascal Canfin, who is chairing the European Parliament's committee on environment, public health, and food safety, is adamant to deliver the Green Deal quickly - because "we cannot afford to waste time".

Welcome to the EU engine room

Welcome to the EU engine room: the European Parliament (EP's) 22 committees, which churn out hundreds of new laws and non-binding reports each year and which keep an eye on other European institutions.

Which parties and countries chair the EP committees?

Although the European Parliament tries to keep a geopolitical balance within the committees, the breakdown of the actual chairs of the committees by political party and nationality is uneven - with a clear under-representation of central and eastern EU countries.

