Kosovo's Interpol bid - and its ramifications for EU

In November, Interpol's General Assembly will vote on whether to admit its newest member: Kosovo.
The question of Kosovo's admission to Interpol is a significant one — not just for Kosovo itself but for the world at large, and not just for its practical consequences but for the deeper questions it raises.
On its face, there would seem little question that Kosovo's membership in the world's largest international police organisation makes sense.
Interpol exists to facilitate...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.