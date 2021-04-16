Friday

16th Apr 2021

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Von der Leyen's summer plans undisclosed, after Ukraine snub

  • Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky sent an invite to Ursula von der Leyen to attend Ukraine's independence day in August (Photo: European Parliament)

By

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will not go to Ukraine's independence day at the end of August due to an undisclosed busy schedule.

When asked what is on her agenda, the commission could not say.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"I can't give you any details about the president's schedule at the end of August today," its chief spokesperson Eric Mamer told reporters on Thursday (15 April).

Instead, he said her schedule will only be revealed a week in advance of Ukraine's 30th anniversary held on 24 August.

Von der Leyen had received an invitation from Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this month to attend the celebration.

The invite had been sent while she was away on mission in Turkey and Jordan.

Her chief of cabinet, Bjorn Seibert, responded on her behalf in a letter he signed, informing Zelensky that she would not go.

Heads of cabinet do not, according to protocol, respond to heads of state.

It also sends potential mixed political messages to the Ukrainians.

On the one hand, the European Commission supports Ukraine against Russian aggression.

On the other, its president has other priorities during a holiday break.

Pressed over the issue, Mamer said Seibert's letter had not been sent and would not be either.

"The president will now sign the answer to president Zelensky and will certainly ensure that all answers to heads of state are signed by her," he said.

The issue comes at a time when Russia is amassing troops on Ukraine's eastern border, sparking fears of a possible confrontation.

It also follows meetings between the US and Nato earlier this week in Brussels, which had discussed Ukraine.

Ukraine is also on the agenda next week in talks among EU foreign affairs ministers.

But Ursula von der Leyen's busy August schedule is posing other questions - given that those working at the EU institutions are mostly away on summer holiday at that time.

Similar tensions over protocol came to a fore last week when von der Leyen was left sitting on the sidelines on a sofa at a meeting in Turkey.

The meeting had been held alongside European Council president Charles Michel and Turkey's leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, both seated front and centre in chairs.

Critics said it had exposed sexism and frosty relations between the two EU presidents vying for power on foreign policy matters.

The European Commission at the time said protocols in Turkey had not been followed.

But it had also not sent its own protocol team to Turkey, citing Covid-19 restrictions.

As for Ukraine and its 30th anniversary celebration, the European Commission said someone will attend.

"The president will ensure that the commission is represented, not withstanding her own prior commitments," said Mamer.

Meanwhile, Michel spoke to both Zelensky and Nato's secretary general Jens Stoltenberg on the telephone on Thursday.

"[The] EU is firm and united in its unequivocal supports to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said in a tweet, following the call.

Zelensky had also invited him to the Crimea Platform summit, which seeks to shame Russia's occupation and aggression.

That summit is set to take place on 23 August. Michel will be in attendance.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Commission demands equal treatment of EU presidents
  2. Nato and US urge Russia to back off on Ukraine
  3. Why does Putin want a Ukraine crisis?
Commission demands equal treatment of EU presidents

The European Commission says its president should be treated on an equal footing with the president of the European Council. The issue came to a head over a meeting in Ankara which saw von der Leyen separated from male counterparts.

Nato and US urge Russia to back off on Ukraine

Nato and the US have put on a show of solidarity with Ukraine over Russia's military build-up, with American president Joe Biden offering to hold a summit with Russia to defuse tensions.

Ukraine urges Borrell to visit Russia front line

Ukraine has invited EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell to visit its front line with Russia, in what one EU diplomat said would be his "best revenge" for his recent humiliation in Moscow.

News in Brief

  1. Navalny in danger, letter warns EU foreign ministers
  2. Lithuania keen to use Denmark's AstraZeneca vaccines
  3. Gas plants largest source of power-sector emissions
  4. Study: Higher risk of blood clots from Covid than vaccines
  5. EU Parliament committees back Brexit trade deal
  6. WHO: Europe passes one million Covid-19 deaths
  7. Biden sanctions Russia for US election interference
  8. Olympic Games could be scrapped, Japanese official says

Opinion

Does new EU-ACP deal really 'decolonise' aid?

Since 2018, when the EU and the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries started negotiations on the deal that would replace the Cotonou Partnership Agreement, calls for "de-colonising aid" and a strong role for local actors in development have grown.

Commission demands equal treatment of EU presidents

The European Commission says its president should be treated on an equal footing with the president of the European Council. The issue came to a head over a meeting in Ankara which saw von der Leyen separated from male counterparts.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. US rejects Slovenia-linked plan to break up Bosnia
  2. Ukraine urges Borrell to visit Russia front line
  3. Could US sanctions hit Russia vaccine sales to EU?
  4. Polish court pushes out critical ombudsman
  5. Political crises in Romania and Bulgaria amid third wave
  6. Von der Leyen's summer plans undisclosed, after Ukraine snub
  7. Over a million EU citizens back farm-animal cage ban
  8. Three options for West on Putin's Ukraine build-up

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us