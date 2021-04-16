Friday

16th Apr 2021

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Ukraine urges Borrell to visit Russia front line

  • EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell (r) with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow in February (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

Ukraine has invited EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell to visit its front line with Russia, in what one EU diplomat said would be his "best revenge" for his recent humiliation in Moscow.

"I would like to invite you to visit the contact line in Donbas [a region in east Ukraine] at the earliest possible time," Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote in a letter to Borrell earlier this week, seen by EUobserver.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"Your presence in my country at this challenging time would also send a powerful message of solidarity to Ukrainian people, who are suffering from foreign military aggression for seven years in a row and who continue to fight for an independent, European Ukraine," he added.

Kuleba wrote amid what he called "an unprecedented Russian military build-up along Ukrainian borders, in the occupied territories, and on the seas".

He also thanked EU foreign ministers for inviting him to attend their meeting in Brussels on Monday (19 April) to brief them on these "dangerous developments".

Russia recently started massing tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine and in Russia-occupied Crimea, as well as sending amphibious-assault warships to the Black Sea, in what looked like preparations for a major offensive in May.

Borrell's spokesman confirmed he had received the letter, noting "there will be a possibility to discuss all this also on Monday".

Borrell "has a longstanding plan to visit eastern Ukraine and the contact line. He was already scheduled to do it last year in March, but had to cancel last minute due to the corona pandemic, and recently he spoke about the possibility to visit that part of Ukraine with the Ukrainian prime minister," the EU spokesman added.

If he does go, he would be following in the footsteps of three foreign ministers from the Baltic states, who went there earlier this week.

"The EU is best at expressing deep concern. It's great that some EU countries have the balls to go beyond deep concern," a senior EU diplomat told EUobserver.

"Regretfully, they are not in a majority. Hopefully, the day of EU strength is not that far away and sleeping Europe won't need yet another occupation in its neighbourhood to wake up," he added.

Moscow memories

Borrell did go to Moscow in February.

But that trip saw him humiliated by Russia, which expelled three European diplomats while he was there, and whose foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, harangued the EU in their joint press conference.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's president, Volodomyr Zelensky, recently invited European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to visit Kiev in August, but she snubbed him by getting a senior official, Björn Seibert, to say on her behalf that she was too busy to go.

"It [Borrell's visit to Donbas] would be his best revenge for how Lavrov treated him in September," another EU diplomat told this website.

"It might also help [restore good will] after how Seibert wrote to Zelensky on von der Leyen's behalf, which was scandalous," he said.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Nato and US urge Russia to back off on Ukraine
  2. Russia humiliates Borrell in Moscow
  3. China and Russia seek allies against EU sanctions
Nato and US urge Russia to back off on Ukraine

Nato and the US have put on a show of solidarity with Ukraine over Russia's military build-up, with American president Joe Biden offering to hold a summit with Russia to defuse tensions.

Russia humiliates Borrell in Moscow

Russia expelled European diplomats and harangued the EU on human rights, while Borrell went off-script on Cuba in Moscow on Friday.

Von der Leyen's summer plans undisclosed, after Ukraine snub

Ukraine's president invited EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to independence celebrations end of August. Citing a busy schedule, her subordinate said 'no' in an unsent letter. Asked what is on her agenda, the commission can't say.

News in Brief

  1. Navalny in danger, letter warns EU foreign ministers
  2. Lithuania keen to use Denmark's AstraZeneca vaccines
  3. Gas plants largest source of power-sector emissions
  4. Study: Higher risk of blood clots from Covid than vaccines
  5. EU Parliament committees back Brexit trade deal
  6. WHO: Europe passes one million Covid-19 deaths
  7. Biden sanctions Russia for US election interference
  8. Olympic Games could be scrapped, Japanese official says

Opinion

Does new EU-ACP deal really 'decolonise' aid?

Since 2018, when the EU and the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries started negotiations on the deal that would replace the Cotonou Partnership Agreement, calls for "de-colonising aid" and a strong role for local actors in development have grown.

Commission demands equal treatment of EU presidents

The European Commission says its president should be treated on an equal footing with the president of the European Council. The issue came to a head over a meeting in Ankara which saw von der Leyen separated from male counterparts.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. US rejects Slovenia-linked plan to break up Bosnia
  2. Ukraine urges Borrell to visit Russia front line
  3. Could US sanctions hit Russia vaccine sales to EU?
  4. Polish court pushes out critical ombudsman
  5. Political crises in Romania and Bulgaria amid third wave
  6. Von der Leyen's summer plans undisclosed, after Ukraine snub
  7. Over a million EU citizens back farm-animal cage ban
  8. Three options for West on Putin's Ukraine build-up

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us