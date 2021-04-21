Wednesday

21st Apr 2021

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Interview

'Dire' suffering continues in Ethiopia war, EU envoy says

  • Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (r) briefed EU colleagues on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

Fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray region remains "dire", with ongoing ethnic cleansing and sexual violence, Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto has said, after returning from his second trip to the Horn of Africa.

"The security situation in Tigray remains dire and active hostilities and fighting have been reported in various areas," Haavisto told EUobserver on Tuesday (20 April).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"The growing number of ... persons who have been forcefully displaced from western Tigray is alarming and the displacement is primarily taking place on ethnic grounds," he said.

"Sexual and gender-based violence has also been used systematically," he added.

The minister spoke after visiting Ethiopia and neighbouring countries between 3 and 10 April in his second fact-finding mission there as an EU special envoy.

The first time he went, in February, he focused on appealing to authorities in Addis Ababa to let international monitors and aid workers into Tigray.

But this time, Haavisto also travelled to Tigrayan capital-city Mekele, where he visited a local hospital and refugee camp and spoke to victims of violence face-to-face.

Access for aid workers had "improved" over the past two months, he noted.

"Nevertheless, the humanitarian situation remains very difficult, with growing needs," he said.

"The volatile situation and fighting on the ground continue to restrict the humanitarian response. There remains a strong need to urge all parties about the need to respect international humanitarian law and international refugee law," he said.

The Ethiopian government, which had previously denied reports of large-scale fighting and of starving people in Tigray, was also more open to talk, Haavisto added.

"The discussions, also on sensitive issues, were constructive. All interlocutors expressed a willingness to continue their dialogue with the EU," the Finnish top diplomat said, after meeting Ethiopian president Sahle-Work Zewde and deputy prime minister and foreign minister Demeke Mekonnen.

But the war still threatened to destabilise Ethiopia and create a new "migration crisis", which could see increased numbers of people fleeing and moving onward to Europe, Haavisto told this website.

"The situation in Tigray and neighbouring regions remains a major concern to stability for Ethiopia and there is a risk of a complicated and protracted crisis leading to a humanitarian disaster," he said.

"Due to the conflict, there are both IDPs [internally displaced persons] and refugees in neighbouring countries. It is crucial to prevent a possible migration crisis at the outset," he added.

Haavisto spoke to EUobserver after briefing EU foreign ministers in a video-conference on Monday.

And his comments were echoed by EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, who told press in Brussels that Eritrean forces were also still fighting in Tigray, even though Eritrea and Ethiopia had, in the past, denied they were there.

EU monitors

Ethiopia is planning to hold elections in August.

And Haavisto discussed "political solutions" to the conflict, which began last November, after local powers in Tigray defied Addis Ababa's federal authority.

Borrell said the EU wanted to send an election-observation mission, if security conditions allowed.

But the vote should be preceded by a "national dialogue" on the war, Borrell said, adding that, even in the best-case scenario, no elections could take place in Tigray due to the amount of damage there.

The EU has already withheld budgetary aid to Ethiopia over its conduct in the civil war.

It has also threatened to impose visa-bans and asset-freezes on Ethiopian officials if they blocked access to UN workers bringing food and medical supplies.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. EU floats Ethiopia sanctions over humanitarian aid
  2. Ethiopia: Time to tell the truth, Ambassador
  3. Ethiopia war creating new 'refugee crisis', EU envoy warns
Czech leader downplays Russian bomb attack

The Czech government has downplayed the significance of Russia's lethal attack on a weapons depot in 2014, but further retaliatory measures, including at EU or Nato level, could follow.

Israel risks derailing EU election mission to Palestine

Palestine is holding its first general legislative election in 15 years on 22 May. Its president has requested an EU mission to observe the elections but Israel has yet to respond - meaning the mission may not happen.

EU ministers seized by Navalny health crisis

The risk of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dying in prison, as well as Russian aggression in Ukraine and in EU states, is to dominate foreign ministers' talks on Monday.

News in Brief

  1. European 'Super League' falls apart
  2. Concern growing Russia to recognise Ukraine 'republics'
  3. Spain withdraws judicial appointments reform
  4. Dozen EU countries confident of July adult-vaccination target
  5. EMA: Johnson & Johnson jab benefits outweigh risks
  6. Prague asks EU and Nato states to expel Russian diplomats
  7. Global CO2 energy-related emissions to rise 5% in 2021
  8. Ukraine: Russia 'will soon have 120,000 troops at border'

Ukraine urges Borrell to visit Russia front line

Ukraine has invited EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell to visit its front line with Russia, in what one EU diplomat said would be his "best revenge" for his recent humiliation in Moscow.

Von der Leyen's summer plans undisclosed, after Ukraine snub

Ukraine's president invited EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to independence celebrations end of August. Citing a busy schedule, her subordinate said 'no' in an unsent letter. Asked what is on her agenda, the commission can't say.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. 'Dire' suffering continues in Ethiopia war, EU envoy says
  2. Study: EU 'largely lost leadership' on media freedom
  3. Facebook users in EU get more Covid disinformation than US
  4. EU sends vaccines to Balkans, in wake of China and Russia
  5. Biden's withdrawal and Afghan migration to EU
  6. Europeans are Russian pipeline addicts
  7. Czech leader downplays Russian bomb attack
  8. No trolling: EU launches platform to hear citizens' views

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us