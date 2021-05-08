Saturday

8th May 2021

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Exclusive

Hungary gags EU ministers on China

  • Hungary has blocked a critical EU statement on China's policy towards Hong Kong (Photo: European Commission)

By

EU countries have shelved plans to issue a statement of moral support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, due to Hungary's veto.

"Considering that the European Union has already accepted numerous statements regarding Hong Kong, the standpoint of the EU is clear for everyone by now," a Hungarian foreign ministry spokesman told EUobserver on Friday (7 May).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"We believe that issuing a new statement on the subject is not necessary," he added.

"I don't think they [the Hungarians] had a specific problem with a certain part of the [draft] text. They thought conclusions would only escalate relations with China in an unnecessary way," an EU diplomat said.

He statement on Hong Kong was due to be issued by EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday.

The EU this week did criticise China's crackdown on Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters at the G7 meeting in London.

But that led to a rebuke by Beijing for "interfering" in China's internal affairs.

Meanwhile, EU sanctions on China over its persecution of the Uighur minority led to Chinese counter-sanctions and the collapse of a China-EU investment pact, which had been years in the making.

For its part, Hungary has a track record of vetoing or trying to water down EU criticism of China, Israel, and Russia, as well as EU statements on LGBTIQ rights.

At the same time, the country is a major beneficiary of Chinese investment, including the building of a new university in Budapest.

"Regretfully, they [Hungary] chose China over the EU [as allies]," another EU diplomat said.

Diplomats said the foreign ministers will now avoid saying anything on Hong Kong next week, while trying to talk Hungary into agreement at a later date.

"It's off the table for now, we are waiting for better times", a diplomatic contact said.

One alternative option was for the Portuguese EU presidency to have spoken out in the name of Europe - a move which does not require consensus.

But that would have put the EU's disunity on China on public show in an unwanted way, sources noted.

"Some member states were against conclusions without Hungary, as this would undermine EU unity," a diplomat told EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Poland and Hungary push back on 'gender equality' pre-summit
  2. Hungary drops sharply in global anti-corruption index
  3. Hong Kong - when the Chinese Dream became a nightmare
EU and US join up against China on Taiwan

The EU and its leading powers voiced strident criticism of China at a G7 meeting in London on Wednesday, even as Hungary, once again, tried to gag Europe in Brussels.

News in Brief

  1. Report: Czech minister plotted to bury evidence on Russian attack
  2. Putin promotes Russia's 'Kalashnikov-like' vaccine
  3. Coronavirus: Indian variant clusters found across England
  4. UN report encourages EU methane cuts
  5. EU court upholds ban on bee-harming pesticides
  6. Israeli tourists welcomed back by EU
  7. EU duped into funding terrorist group, Israel says
  8. Brussels prepares portfolio of potential Covid-19 treatments

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. MEPs win battle for bigger citizens' voice at Conference
  2. Hungary gags EU ministers on China
  3. Poland and Hungary push back on 'gender equality' pre-summit
  4. EU preparing to send soldiers to Mozambique
  5. EU now 'open' to vaccine waiver, after Biden U-turn
  6. EU mulls using new 'peace' fund to help Libyan coast guard
  7. Poland 'breaks EU law' over judges, EU court opinion says
  8. 11 EU states want to cut fossil-fuels from cross-border projects

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us