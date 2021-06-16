Wednesday

16th Jun 2021

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

EU and US make peace on trade before Russia summit

  • "We move from litigation to cooperation", European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

The EU and US have ended their oldest trade war in a show of transatlantic unity one day before US president Joe Biden meets his Russian counterpart.

The 17-year old trade dispute over subsidies for rival aircraft makers Boeing and Airbus had seen billions of euros of punitive tariffs imposed on other products, such as tobacco and spirits.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

But these will now be lifted for a provisional period of five years, while a special trade council will monitor compliance on state aid for the air firms.

The move still left in place tariffs on steel and aluminium, in a separate trade dispute launched by Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump.

But "happily, the US don't think the EU is a national security threat", European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said, referring to Trump's stated motivation for the metals war.

And suspending EU countermeasures for six months "gave an opportunity" to resolve that feud too, she said.

"This really opens a new chapter in our relationship because we move from litigation to cooperation," she added.

"It's overwhelmingly in the interest of the USA to have a great relationship with Nato and the EU. I have very different views than my predecessor," Biden also said.

"I think we have great opportunities to work closely with the EU as well as Nato and we feel quite good about it," he added.

The two sides also launched a new council to coordinate return to normal transatlantic travel after the pandemic, one on trade and technology, including artificial intelligence, and one on energy and climate.

But they disappointed green campaigners by declining to give a date for ending use of coal.

The EU-US meeting came after a G7 summit in London and a Nato one in Brussels a day earlier.

And the EU summit communiqué repeated concern over Russia and China's increasingly threatening behaviour, while trumpeting the EU and US commitment to shared values.

"When it comes to human rights and human dignity, we are systemic rivals - there's no question," von der Leyen also told press on China.

"The EU-Russia relationship is currently in a negative spiral ... we'd like to turn that into a more predictable relationship and this is what we conveyed to president Biden," she said.

"We [the US and EU] are different, but we are one when it comes to fighting for democracy," she added.

The series of transatlantic meetings ended one day before Biden is to hold his first talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Britain was also hoping to end its aircraft subsidy dispute with the US, which was not covered by the EU deal due to Brexit, in a move expected on Wednesday, when US trade representative Katherine Tai visits London.

"We have been working hard with the US to de-escalate and agree a settlement after making the first move in suspending tariffs," a British official said.

"We look forward to ... achieving a fair and balanced settlement that works for the whole of the UK," the official said.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. EU counters Biden's vaccine patent-waiver with WTO plan
  2. China officially joins Russia as a danger to Nato
  3. Hungary gags EU ministers on China
EU counters Biden's vaccine patent-waiver with WTO plan

The EU has submitted to the World Trade Organization a plan aimed at expanding the production of Covid-19 vaccines - seen by Brussels as a quicker and more targeted solution than the intellectual property right-waiver proposal backed by the US.

Exclusive

Hungary gags EU ministers on China

EU countries have shelved plans to issue a statement of moral support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong - due to a veto by Hungary, a major beneficiary of Chinese investment.

Brexit grumbles overshadow UK summit

Harsh words on Brexit overshadowed a G7 summit in the UK this weekend, which also pledged more vaccines for poor countries and criticised China on forced labour.

News in Brief

  1. China calls Nato statement 'slander'
  2. Israel bombs Gaza after Hamas responds to far-right march
  3. Kosovo and Serbia resume EU-brokered talks
  4. IKEA fined €1m for spying on French employees
  5. Markets snap up €20bn of new EU recovery bonds
  6. German court to test European Defence Fund legality
  7. Climate crisis may hit Europe's coffee and chocolate imports
  8. EU top court affirms national data watchdogs' power

Nato chief backs Belarus sanctions

Western allies reiterated plans to punish Belarus for a recent air hijack after Nato foreign ministers held video-talks on Tuesday

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. EU and US make peace on trade before Russia summit
  2. Hungary passes anti-LGBTIQ bill ahead of 2022 election
  3. Prisoners, homeless, migrants, 'overlooked' in EU vaccine race
  4. EU must treat homeless as rights-holders, not criminals
  5. China officially joins Russia as a danger to Nato
  6. German Greens face reality check amid CDU gains
  7. EU Parliament wants Europe to take lead on sea-rescues
  8. MEPs urged to end gas-funding, fix cross-border projects rules

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us