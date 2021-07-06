Tuesday

EU alarmed by anti-LGBTIQ riot in Georgia

  • "What happened is not the Georgia I know" Georgian president Salome Zourabichvili said (Photo: wikipedia creative commons)

By

Most EU countries, including Hungary, have voiced solidarity with LGBTIQ protesters in Georgia after a violent mob halted their Pride march on Monday (4 July).

"We condemn today's violent attacks on the civic activists, community members, and journalists, as well as the failure of the government leaders and religious officials to condemn this violence," the EU states' embassies in Tbilisi said in a joint statement.

"Participation in peaceful gatherings is a human right guaranteed by Georgia's constitution. Violence is simply unacceptable and cannot be excused," they also said.

And they called on those who incited or carried out hate-crimes to be "prosecuted to the full extent of the law".

The signatories included the embassies of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

Hungary also joined them, despite recently passing an anti-LGBTIQ law at home and having blocked similar EU statements in the past.

Israel, Norway, the UK, and the US also signed up.

They spoke out after a far-right mob attacked the offices of Tbilisi Pride, which had been due to hold a 'March of Dignity' in the city the same day.

They tore down rainbow flags, damaged equipment, and attacked journalists at the scene.

"Violent far-right crowds supported by the church and emboldened by an incredibly irresponsible statement of the prime minister gathered in Tbilisi centre to prevent the Pride march, attacking journalists and breaking into Pride office," Giorgi Gogia, from US-based NGO Human Rights Watch, said.

"I have no words. This is not a democratic country. This is not Europe," Tbilisi Pride director Giorgi Tabagari also said.

"The Georgian government failed Georgian democracy," he added.

Police detained eight people and the Georgian president also bemoaned the attack.

"What happened is not the Georgia I know ... It's not the Georgia based on its core values of tolerance," Salome Zourabichvili, who ran as an independent candidate in elections, said.

But the prime minister, Irakli Garibashvili, had earlier spoken out against the Pride event, saying it was offensive to most Georgians.

Garibashvili comes from the Georgian Dream party of eccentric Georgian billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, who made his fortune in Russian banking.

Georgia wants to join the EU and respect for minorities, including those based on sexual orientation, is an EU entry criterion.

But EU diplomats are sometimes wary of speaking out on LGBTIQ rights in the region in case it feeds Russia's homophobic anti-EU propaganda.

Meanwhile, in separate events in Spain, pro-LGBTIQ protesters took to the streets of Barcelona and Madrid also on Monday after a 24-year old man was beaten to death in a homophobic assault in the town of A Coruña at the weekend.

There were 278 incidents of homophobic hate crime in Spain last year, up 8.3 percent, Reuters said, but most of such crimes go unreported.

Opinion

Georgia is facing the abyss, and calls on EU for help

Politically-motivated justice, the capture of state institutions by the private interests of oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, rapid socio-economic decline, and increased corruption, all are making Georgians hopeless about their future, writes former Georgian ambassador to the EU.

Opinion

10 years on: Russia's occupation of Georgian territory

By sitting on their hands, the international community is giving Russia a green light to do whatever it wants in Georgia's occupied territories, in the knowledge that there is no price to pay.

Slovenia to push for Western Balkans enlargement

Slovenia will give special attention to the discussion on the Western Balkan integration into the EU during the six months that it will hold the presidency of the EU Council, its prime minister Janez Janša said.

Feature

Denmark shattering lives of Syrian refugees

Denmark is throwing out Syrian refugees, who risk violence and who made Denmark their home for years, in a test of the EU country's respect for human rights.

Opinion

What's missing from agenda for Berlin's Libya conference?

There is an eagerness to move towards what Heiko Maas, the German foreign minister, has called the "sustainable stabilisation" of Libya. And yet the essential elements needed for such stability are not on the agenda of Wednesday's conference in Berlin.

