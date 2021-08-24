Tuesday

24th Aug 2021

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Western leaders to lobby Biden on Afghan pull-out delay

  • G7 leaders are expected to commit to coordinate on sanctions and resettlement of asylum seekers (Photo: White House)

By

Leaders of the G7, the most advanced economies, will on Tuesday discuss a possible extension of the 31 August deadline for withdrawing US forces to have more time to evacuate people from Afghanistan.

US president Joe Biden is likely to come under pressure particularly from Britain, Italy, France, Germany, and Canada during the video call to extend the stay of US troops to be able to continue evacuations, but it is unlikely that Biden will budge.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The Taliban has also said it would not allow foreign troops to remain beyond the end of the month.

The manner of US withdrawal after a 20-year US-led effort to root out the Taliban and other extremists in Afghanistan has strained relations between Washington and other Western capitals, where there is dismay at the timing and the way it has been carried out.

On Sunday, the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, acknowledged that it had been a "powerfully emotional time for a lot of allies and partners".

The Taliban seized control of Kabul on 15 August, in a surprisingly swift takeover of the country, prompting a mass evacuation of Western nationals and Afghans who have helped them over the years.

On Monday, the Taliban warned of "consequences" if the US and its allies extended the presence of their troops beyond next week.

EU countries have been worried that they will have to bear the brunt of the consequences of the US decision, with concerns on the rise in Europe over a possible wave of asylum-seekers from Afghanistan.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson, who holds the rotating presidency of wealthy nations, has called for the virtual meeting of the US, Britain, Italy, France, Germany, Canada, and Japan to mend those divisions to some extent.

G7 leaders are expected to pledge unity on whether or not to officially recognise or sanction the Taliban.

Johnson will stress a unified approach on the talks, which will also include Nato secretary-general Jen Stoltenberg and UN secretary-general António Guterres.

"We want to start the process of developing a clear plan, so that we can all deal with the new Afghan regime in a unified and concerted way," Karen Pierce, Britain's envoy to the US told Reuters. "We will judge the new regime by actions, not words."

G7 countries will try to use the leverage of recognition to push the Taliban to respect human rights, women's rights, and their international obligations.

G7 leaders will also commit to coordinate any sanctions and resettlement of asylum seekers.

Germany will press G7 partners to commit additional funds for humanitarian aid, German foreign minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

"I believe the G7 countries should live up to their responsibilities and find a response to mitigate the acute humanitarian hardship that's already prevalent in the region and that will increase over the coming weeks," he said.

Johnson is also expected to urge international partners to match the UK's commitments on aid and the resettlement of vulnerable Afghans.

The UK has doubled the amount of humanitarian aid to the region, up to €335m (£286m), and last week set up a program to relocate 20,000 Afghans.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Von der Leyen offers funding for resettling Afghans
  2. Urgent EU action needed for Afghan refugees
  3. UK and US troops to help evacuate staff from Afghanistan
  4. Afghans' plight reignites migration fears in Europe
Von der Leyen offers funding for resettling Afghans

EU Commission chief said the EU executive was ready to provide funding for EU countries that helped resettle refugees and planned to raise the resettlement issue at a G7 meeting on Tuesday

Letter

Urgent EU action needed for Afghan refugees

For 20 years, Westerners and Afghans have been trying to build a free and democratic Afghanistan. This project has failed. Let us avoid that those who believed in it pay the price.

Afghans' plight reignites migration fears in Europe

Several EU member states are worried that the Taliban takeover would trigger a replay of the 2015-16 migration crisis when the bloc has seen the arrival of over one million asylum seekers in a matter of months.

News in Brief

  1. Merkel: Europe will no longer need Russian gas in 25 years
  2. Climate change: Deadly floods in Western Europe 20% more likely
  3. Tunisia: President extends suspension of parliament
  4. IMF gives €850m to Belarus despite fierce opposition
  5. Cyprus to strip passports from Turkish Cypriot officials
  6. Greece, Cyprus, and Israel affirm Mediterranean alliance
  7. Swedish PM to step down ahead of 2022 elections
  8. Poland: Two LGBTQ marches held under heavy police security

Opinion

Brexit: what is the 'Lugano Convention' and does it matter?

After Brexit, the UK ceased to be a member of the Lugano Convention, an international treaty which governs cross-border civil and commercial legal disputes. In May, the European Commission published an opinion calling for the UK's re-application to be rejected.

Column

Values? EU leaders must 'float like a butterfly, sting like a bee'

Neither Commission nor EU leaders have reacted to the Austrian government's amorphous fight against "political Islam". Their silence is deafening over French president Emmanuel Macron's controversial draft 'separatism' bill. Or Social Democrat-led Denmark's legislation relocating asylum seekers to third countries.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Western leaders to lobby Biden on Afghan pull-out delay
  2. Poland to build anti-refugee wall on Belarus border
  3. Afghanistan: Europe's disgrace
  4. Nord Stream 2 overshadows EU leaders' Ukraine trip
  5. Computer says No: How the EU's AI laws cause new injustice
  6. Von der Leyen offers funding for resettling Afghans
  7. EU funds at risk, as Polish region upholds anti-LGBTI 'anthem'
  8. How Beijing sees EU 'strategic autonomy'

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us