Anti-refugee hawks dominate EU talks on Afghanistan

German interior minister Horst Seehofer personally criticised his Luxembourg colleague, Jean Asselborn, on Tuesday (31 August) for saying the EU should be taking in more Afghan refugees.

"Mr Asselborn should look at the problems of the big countries in the EU more", Seehofer said.

Student or retired? Then this plan is for you.

"We are not talking about hundreds of people, but about many thousands who are already in Germany, and we have to make sure ... that these people are not a security risk," he added.

"After all, Luxembourg is always represented at these things with very small numbers. And they should be a little more considerate towards the interests of those countries who are mainly taking them in," he also said.

Seehofer, whose party trails in polls ahead of German elections this month, spoke after Asselborn, earlier in the day, had urged Europe to follow the UK in being more welcoming.

"It can't be just the UK that has pledged 20,000 settlements. Europe must also go in that direction", Asselborn had told press.

"Even if it is not possible to give numbers today, we should at least open the door so the [European] Commission can act," he noted.

"The primary goal is to support people who are in mortal danger … it's not to secure borders," Asselborn said.

"That's not the attitude that the European Union should have today," he said.

"In 2015, with the Syrian [migration] crisis, the EU faced a problem and we were not prepared. That's clear. Six years later, we are less prepared to face this problem than in 2015. It's terrible to say so," he added.

Ireland had also urged the EU to soften Tuesday's formal joint statement by speaking about fears of "irregular" migration instead of stigmatising asylum-seekers as being "illegal".

And EU migration commissioner, Ylva Johansson, promised she would shortly convene a meeting of willing host countries to discuss voluntary resettlement.

But the final text of the EU statement still used the word "illegal", while placing a strong focus on EU security fears.

And Johansson ruled out setting UK-style targets for taking in people in case it encouraged more of them to come.

"We are not setting up that kind of numbers and goals", she said.

Meanwhile, Austria and Denmark issued the most hawkish statements designed discourage people from seeking shelter in Europe.

"The most important thing now is to send the right message to the region: 'Stay there, and we will support the region to help the people there'," Austrian interior minister Karl Nehammer said.

"Political signals are very important. People should not come to Europe. People should stay in their region," Danish interior minister Mattias Tesfaye added.

"We are afraid this situation could again result in terrorist attacks on EU soil," Slovenia's interior minister, Ales Hojs, also said.

For their part, Poland and the Baltic states pushed counterparts to toughen language in the EU statement referring to the situation on their borders with Belarus, after the regime there recently began sending thousands of asylum seekers, including Afghan ones, across the border in retaliation against EU sanctions.

The EU would "respond to attempts to instrumentalise illegal migration ... and other hybrid threats", the final statement said, framing people in need as a kind of weapon being used in what Poland has called "hybrid warfare".

"The best way to avoid a migration crisis is to avoid a humanitarian crisis" in Afghanistan, the EU Commission's Johansson noted, while pledging to quadruple humanitarian aid to the country.

Neighbouring states in Central Asia would also be eligible for EU money if they agreed to host refugees, the EU communiqué noted.

The EU, in recent years, paid Turkey €6bn to help take care of mostly Syrian refugees on the same model.

The Financial Times newspaper reported the EU would put aside €600mn for the Afghan scheme.

But Germany's Seehofer said that might not be enough. "[It] depends whether the neighbouring countries think that this is sufficient," he said.