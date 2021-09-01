Ad
Despite their reassuring comments, and as demonstrated by too many acts of anti-women violence, there are no guarantees that the Taliban will respect hard-won women's rights

EU's hard Afghan slog may perish due to 'Fortress Europe'

by Shada Islam, Brussels,

As the last US forces left Afghanistan on Tuesday (31 August), ending a painful 20-year conflict, this could have been Europe's hour.

Not its finest hour, mind you, but an opportunity to live up to all that lofty EU talk of rights, values and the rule of law.

It was not to be.

America's ruthless rush to end the longest and arguably one of its most miserable forever wars has left Nato and the EU brutally cut down to size, reduced to little more than hapless bystanders in...

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project.

